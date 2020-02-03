The search has started for a 62-year-old man who has been missing since the start of the day.
Police are concerned about the well-being of Melton’s man, Graham Lundy, who suffers from dementia and has no medication, said Leicestershire police.
The force released a photo of Mr. Lundy and urged people in and around town to report any sightings of him.
In a statement tonight, law enforcement said: “Police are calling on the public for help in finding a missing Melton man earlier today.
“Graham Lundy was last seen at his home in the Queensway area of Melton around 2:30 p.m. today by a family member.
“Graham has dementia and needs medicine that he does not have with him.
“Graham, who is 62, is described as white, 6 feet 1 inches and of thin build.
“He has greyish brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue waterproof jacket, black jeans and black shoes.
“He would be on foot.
“The officers are extremely concerned for his well-being and would ask anyone, especially those in the area, to report any sightings of Graham to the police.
Contact the Leicestershire police at 101.
