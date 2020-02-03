advertisement

The search has started for a 62-year-old man who has been missing since the start of the day.

Police are concerned about the well-being of Melton’s man, Graham Lundy, who suffers from dementia and has no medication, said Leicestershire police.

The force released a photo of Mr. Lundy and urged people in and around town to report any sightings of him.

In a statement tonight, law enforcement said: “Police are calling on the public for help in finding a missing Melton man earlier today.

“Graham Lundy was last seen at his home in the Queensway area of ​​Melton around 2:30 p.m. today by a family member.

“Graham has dementia and needs medicine that he does not have with him.

“Graham, who is 62, is described as white, 6 feet 1 inches and of thin build.

“He has greyish brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue waterproof jacket, black jeans and black shoes.

“He would be on foot.

“The officers are extremely concerned for his well-being and would ask anyone, especially those in the area, to report any sightings of Graham to the police.

Contact the Leicestershire police at 101.

