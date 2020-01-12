advertisement

Fears have been expressed that parts of East Neuk will continue to be affected by short-term rentals, unless retroactive measures can be taken through new legislation.

The Scottish government announced this week that Airbnb-style short-term rentals may be subject to new licensing arrangements starting in the spring of next year.

Holyrood could force short-term Airbnb style managers to license

advertisement

Councils will be able to designate new control areas for short-term rentals, and owners who wish to rent properties in this manner will first need to obtain a building permit.

The measures are introduced as a result of concerns about the impact on areas like Edinburgh, which is one of the most popular places for Airbnb lists.

Willie Rennie, Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader and MSP North East of Fife, fears that the new configuration will not go far enough for the communities in the North East of Fife who have already been overwhelmed by people who have taken property to use them as vacation homes.

Elie and Earlsferry is one of the hardest hit areas in Scotland, with only 264 of the 830 dwellings that would be permanently occupied.

Mr. Rennie said, “My constituents in communities such as Elie, Crail and other parts of East Neuk need adequate assurance that there is room for retrospective action.

“Many rightly fear that if this is not part of the process, the number of short-term rentals in these areas will remain far too high.

“It will not be satisfactory if the new system fails to reduce the number of short-term rentals in areas that have seen their communities hollowed out by the growth of seasonal rentals.

“North East Fife has a thriving tourism industry, with its iconic university and beautiful scenery, but the growing number of vacation rentals remains a concern, which means that some communities have a small number of full-time residents.

“It has threatened the viability of community facilities and services like schools and stores.

“I hope that in the coming months we will see in more detail how to ensure that these communities are supported to thrive.”

Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said retrospective action could be part of the new arrangements, but no firm commitments have been made.

He said, “This is part of the discussions we will have with local authorities on how we are setting up this regime.

“Obviously we want to address not only future difficulties but also existing ones and I imagine we will have very proactive discussions with local authorities on this point, in terms of dealing with some of the existing difficulties that exist in certain parts of the this country.”

Graeme Brown, director of the Shelter Scotland homeless charity, said that the “unregulated growth” of short-term rentals “has led to too many people being excluded from homes that could be rented privately to help deal with the housing emergency in Scotland ”.

Megan Bishop of Living Rent, the Scottish tenant union, hailed the announcement as a “huge step forward”.

advertisement