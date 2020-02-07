advertisement

Building more homes on a busy Derby road will lead to more accidents and fatalities, said an adviser.

Derby councilors expressed deep concern after a new plan was proposed to build 600 homes on the edge of Oakwood on land next to Acorn Way as well as many other potential sites.

The busy 60mph road is used by Oakwood residents to get to Chaddesden, Spondon and Raynesway.

As reported last month, Erewash Borough Council has allocated a number of sites to be able to build 6,500 new homes over the next two decades to meet local demand and government objectives.

A site under study for 600 new properties is a site in Oakwood, west of Acorn Way.

Plans have already been approved to build nearly 300 homes across the road from Oakwood to Spondon.

A public consultation was launched, allowing residents to express themselves on potential sites.

Councilors from nearby Chaddesden are so concerned about the plans that they have advised its own residents to oppose the proposal.

Jonathan Smale, Chaddesden district councilor, responsible for communities, neighborhoods and Streetpride, said he was very concerned about the plans.

Derby advisor Jonathan Smale worried about plans for Acorn Way

“It will have a major impact on Chaddesden and Oakwood if it goes ahead,” he said.

“If we are not careful, we will have T-intersections here, there and everywhere on the road and since it is 60 mph, it will be dangerous.

“I think there will be more deaths and that is obviously something we do not want to see.

“I don’t think Acorn Way was ever designed for so many houses to build. It was built as a connecting road to link Oakwood to Spondon and Chaddesden.

“There don’t seem to be many details on the types of houses it will be and I doubt that the schools (in Oakwood and Chaddesden) will have the space.”

The Erewash borough council said that its priority was to find land on brownfields and urban sites, but that these sites were now “exhausted”, which meant that the authority had to obtain authorization from build houses on green belt land.

Other planned sites include 1,000 homes on the Stanton regeneration site, 1,000 homes in West Hallam Depot and 300 homes on land north of Lock Lane in Sawley.

Other possibilities include land near Cotmanhay Wood, where 600 houses could be built, and land southwest of Kirk Hallam where 600 other houses would be created.

But in a letter to the Erewash borough council, the deputy head of Derby city council, Matthew Holmes, told authorities that he had “significant concerns” about his plans to build on land in the United States. off Acorn Way.

Councilor Carol Hart, Head of Erewash Borough Council, said, “Our careful and methodical approach focused primarily on urban sites and brownfields means that we will ensure that the majority of the greenbelt remains free from residential development.

“In reaching these draft options, many alternative sites proposed by landowners for development in the green belt were rejected. In total, 11 sites were assessed individually and deemed unsuitable for development.

“The need to meet the government’s housing supply goals is a major problem, but nothing will happen without first asking the public and other partners for their opinion.”

To participate in the consultation, which ends on Monday April 20, click here.

Walk-in events for residents to talk more about the plans will be held at the Kirk Hallam Social Club on Monday February 10, at Sawley Community Hall on Tuesday February 18 and at the Ilkeston Football Club reception hall on Monday February 24.

All events take place between 12h and 19h.

