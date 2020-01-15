advertisement

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine wants to live another day. The hip-hop host reportedly asked his legal team to complete the paperwork to serve the remainder of his home prison sentence.

Key facts: According to new reports, 6ix9ine thinks his life is in danger if he is forced to serve his two years behind bars.

Tekashi’s lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, has just filed documents, obtained by TMZ, asking the judge to authorize him to serve the remainder of his 24-month sentence in home care or in a community correctional facility. 6ix9ine claims that his safety is in grave danger because he struck Gangster Trey’s Nine Bloods, and says that the private prison he is in now is full of members of the Blood gangs. (TMZ)

On a related note: Recently, an unexpected photo emerged from the former manager of 6ix9ine Shotti surrounded by fellow prisoners.

Wait, there is more: In September 2019, Shotti was sentenced to almost 20 years in prison for the crime of firearms.

Former Tekashi 6ix9ine manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of firearm possession during a crime and one chief of firearm discharge during a crime, as confirmed by the New York South District at Pitchfork. The charges stemmed from two separate incidents in April 2018, all of which also involved 6ix9ine. (Fork)

Before you leave: There are reports that 6ix9ine will need mental help and continue working with the authorities once he is released from prison as part of his plea deal.

The rapper has been ordered by the court to enroll in an outpatient mental health program once he is free … according to new legal documents obtained by TMZ. In addition, 6ix9ine should continue to cooperate with the United States attorney’s office after it has been released from prison for any pending investigations where it may be of assistance. The court recommended that Tekashi be placed in a correctional facility as close to New York as possible – so that his family could easily visit him. (TMZ)

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sItr_SwjyRU (/ embedded)

