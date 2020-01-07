advertisement

Scary thoughts of the future pertaining to potential killer robots and artificial metal trees are among the logs made in a time capsule of items collected by B.C. husband Dan Robin, family and friends on New Year’s Eve 1999 to be discovered 20 years later.

Dustin Karemaker was just 13 years old in 1999 and drew pictures of a killer robot and a metal tree, wondering what could materialize.

“I hope in about 100 years there will be no giant killing robots and artificial metal trees,” he wrote. “I hope things get better with the global used cars and solar powered things.

“I don’t think any of those Y2K stuff is going to happen. In 20 years, I’ll be 33. Wow!”

Rather perceptual for an early adolescent.

There are many songs that capture the essence of motivation for the band.

For starters, it’s Jim Croce “if I could save time in a bottle.”

And then “Steve Miller Band time” keeps slipping “slippers”, slippers “into the future.”

Robin and company wanted to essentially preserve that moment in time before the early 2000s and then reset in late 2019 to take a look at what had been saved and what everyone had written as forecasts and observations.

“Twenty years is a long time,” admitted Rob from Crofton. “Things change.”

The world was on the verge of the Y2K threat and uncertainty about whether computers would click over 2000 without serious issues arising.

Robin remembers that all the machines at the Crofton pulp mill were slowed down as a precaution.

“It might have caused the whole mill to shut down,” he recounted.

But as the world prepared to clock past midnight on January 1, 2000, all fears subsided.

“As everyone knows, nothing happened,” laughs Robin.

In the last half-hour or so, before the big moment, everyone gathered at Robin’s home wrote letters and removed magazines and newspapers from the time period on the three-cylinder for storage.

As Robin said, much can change in 20 years. He was 43 and is now 63, both of his parents were alive at the time and are now dead, and this is just the beginning.

The oldest daughter Holly White of Duncan is now 36, the middle daughter Jennifer Robin of Duncan is 34, and the youngest daughter Theresa Buchanan of Kelowna is 30. Dan Robin has seven grandchildren among them.

Obviously, it is enough of a waste of time for another generation.

“They were so excited when they saw him,” Robin said of his daughters. “They were little kids, they remember it.”

Sean Karemaker was 16 years old in 1999 and showed a remarkable artistic ability evident in his drawings at the time he carried on in later years.

“The number of the year approaching is insignificant,” Karemaker wrote. “It is the impending prophecies and hatred that are pushing it forward. However, good luck if that is a factor.”

The early drawings exhibited by him were actually a sign of things to come. He now teaches art at three different universities and has done some work in China with his talent.

The karemakers were among the friends gathered with Robins on Christmas Eve 2019 to open the time capsules. There was a magazine with a rising Britney Spears and in newspapers from around the Cowichan Valley, including a real estate section from The Pictorial that showed some fairly inexpensive housing prices by today’s standards, as well as letters from individuals and some libations for good measure.

“We had a lot of fun here,” Robin said. “Twenty-seven people were here to open the time capsule.

“We laughed, wept, it’s all emotions.”

Only two of the original three cylinders can be fitted. There was a movement along the way and Robin’s Hope hoping the other cylinder could still be found because it contained a letter from his father and other family members that he would like to see.

Robins and the company are not planning to wait another 20 years for another. They are shortening the period to 10 years and reuniting items and letters to discover in early 2030.

“It’s a good reason to come together to make a time capsule,” Robin reasoned.

Truly a story in the making.

Dan Robin with a magazine cover featuring a very young Britney Spears, the cover of the painter’s real estate section and other newspapers from the late 1990s. (Photo by Don Bodger)

A variety of prints were included in time capsules discovered by Dan Robin, family and friends on Christmas Eve. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Included in the time capsule of family and friends Dan Robin was a copy of Teen Magazine featuring Britney Spears and a number of Ladysmith Chronicle. (Photo by Don Bodger)

The artwork and writings of Sean Karemaker of Crofton are contained in a time capsule. (Photo by Don Bodger)

Dustin Karemaker’s letter contained in the time capsule that included a drawing of the killer robot. (Photo by Don Bodger)

