advertisement

On Friday evening, Tehran vowed to avenge the murder of its senior military commander by the US military. This raised concerns that the United States and Iran could head towards a military confrontation in the Middle East.

Qassem Suleimani, head of the Quds elite of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, was killed in a targeted US strike when he left Baghdad International Airport early Friday morning.

advertisement

From his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, US President Donald Trump said Suleimani had “planned impending and sinister attacks on American diplomats and military personnel.”

“We took measures last night to end a war. We have done nothing to start a war, ”he said.

However, he warned that if American interests were threatened, he would be “ready and ready to take the necessary measures”.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the operation disrupted Iran’s “impending attack” and “saved American lives,” but declined to provide details. “The risk of doing nothing was huge,” he said.

Iran’s top leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei threatened “severe revenge” for the murder of Suleimani.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets after the US strike in Iran. Some burned American, British and Israeli flags and sang “Death to America”.

…. of PROTESTERS killed in Iran. While Iran can never really admit it, Soleimani has been both hated and feared in the country. They are nowhere near as sad as the leaders will make the outside world think. It should have been released many years ago!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2020

As a veteran of the Iran-Iraq war, Suleimani was a prominent figure in Iran and the guiding principle of the state’s regional policy, with which military alliances were formed across the Middle East.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, was also killed in the targeted attack.

Additional US troops

The Pentagon announced the deployment of an additional 3,500 US troops in the Middle East and has joined the 750 military personnel sent to Kuwait in the last few days after the attack on the US embassy in Baghdad.

The US State Department issued an emergency alarm shortly after the strike and advised all American citizens to leave Iraq.

The Irish State Department advised Irish citizens against all trips to Iraq because of the “extremely dangerous security situation and the very high threat of terrorist attacks”.

She advised Irish citizens in Iran “to exercise a high degree of caution, especially given the recent unrest”.

The attack also raised questions about US-Iraq relations. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi called the strike “a brazen violation of Iraq’s sovereignty and an obvious attack on the country’s dignity.”

The drone attack occurred one week after the death of an American contractor in an attack in Iraq that the US accuses Kataib Hezbollah of. The incident triggered strikes in the U.S. where more than 20 people were killed.

After these strikes, the US embassy in Baghdad was stormed by pro-Iranian demonstrators.

Mr. Pompeo spent much of Friday calling allies around the world, including the UK, Germany and France, and regional supporters in the Middle East.

The relatively subdued response from Israel and Saudi Arabia showed that the subject is delicate even for Iran’s fiercest opponents.

intelligence

When the senators returned to Washington for the first meeting after Trump’s impeachment last month, Republicans praised the president’s actions. However, the Democrats questioned the reasons for the strike and asked for details of the underlying information.

They also criticized Mr. Trump for not consulting Congress.

“The president does not have the authority to wage war with Iran,” said Chuck Schumer, minority leader in the Senate. “If he plans to see a large increase in troops and potential hostility over a long period of time, the government will need Congress approval and the approval of the American people.”

advertisement