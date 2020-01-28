advertisement

Fears that the market place would become Derby’s “new Becketwell dead zone” were expressed by the city’s labor group following the announcement of the demolition of the meeting rooms.

Last week, city council abandoned plans to renovate the downtown entertainment venue after discovering that the potential cost had risen from £ 24 million to over £ 30 million.

The ruling conservative group decided the cost was too high and ended the project. Councilor Chris Poulter said he hopes to have more plans on the table for review by the end of February.

The failure of the renovation plan could leave the 43-year-old meeting rooms, closed since 2014 following a fire in the technical room of the adjacent parking lot, condemned to be destroyed.

At the same time, city council suggested that another performance venue could be built elsewhere in the city, such as the Becketwell neighborhood, which is currently under a £ 200 million regeneration plan. .

Alternative uses of any empty space created in the market place have not been proposed so far, but this has prompted the advisor to the leader of the Labor group, Councilor Lisa Eldret, to issue a statement echoing her concerns. .

Last week, the Labor Party suggested inter-arty collaboration on the project after Labor and the Conservatives failed to materialize their plans.

Labor, while in power before May 2018, wanted to demolish the building and build a new £ 42 million site with parking on the market place.

She said: “The unions are happy to hear of potential ideas for a new place in Becketwell, but after our advocacy for collaboration between parties and stakeholders, we are disappointed to hear about it in the media.

“However, we have reservations about the distance of the cultural center from the market place and we wonder if the market place would become Derby’s” new dead zone of Becketwell “.

“We have questions about the impact this could have on Derby’s main street, the downtown blueprint and the future High Streets offer to be submitted soon.”

Poulter said last week: “We now think it is time to stop the project, take stock and assess whether the development still offers Derby taxpayers the best value for money.

“We will conduct a thorough assessment of this new information and the projected costs against the agreed maximum budget of £ 24 million to examine the reasons for the increased costs and to consider our next steps and options for the future.”

The main areas of additional expenditure for the renovated meeting rooms included work on the roof, which would cost at least £ 2 million before the studies had yet been completed.

It also included an additional £ 2.3 million for technical equipment and an additional £ 1.24 million for work on the car park and its roof area.

So far, the council estimates that it has spent £ 2.4 million to remove asbestos from the building and for consultants and studies, but says it should be done in case the building is demolished anyway.

