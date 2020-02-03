advertisement

Chen knew the dangers on the other side of the globe too well, but jumped on the plane anyway.

There was no other way to save her mother, who lives in the Chinese city of Wuhan – the root cause of a virulent outbreak that has led to a worldwide health emergency.

International airlines are currently discontinuing flights to China, while international brands such as Apple and Starbucks are closing their Chinese offices. Around a dozen countries, including the United States, have recently refused entry to travelers who have been to China.

On January 18, Chen’s mother began to experience symptoms similar to the coronavirus that has spread across China and dozens of countries.

Her condition worsened day by day.

At that time, Chen was traveling to England on a tourist visa.

“I’m scared too – very scared, but I really couldn’t bear losing my mother,” Chen told the Epoch Times.

“I wanted to stay by her side and take care of her,” Chen added.

For ten days her mother tried to seek medical help, but wherever she went, the hospital rejected her for lack of bed. Chen’s family was not alone: ​​According to the Mayor of Wuhan, the city used 24 hospitals and a total of 100,000 beds on January 26 to cope with the growing number of suspicious patients. The authorities are also building two additional emergency hospitals for coronavirus patients.

One day, around midnight, her parents gave up waiting in a hospital after learning that there were over 1,000 patients with feverish symptoms in front of them.

On another occasion, they went to Hankou Hospital for miles. A doctor promised a bed that evening. They went home and returned at night. They waited ten hours and didn’t learn until 5:00 a.m. that the room was no longer available.

Hearing her parents’ plight reinforced Chen’s determination.

The trip back

It was a mission against all odds. Her father, her brother, who was with her in England at the time, and friends around her contested Chen’s decision.

There were no longer direct airplanes to and from Wuhan. In the city and in Hubei Province, 60 million people have been quarantined.

People wearing protective masks are waiting on board their train as they drive to New Year’s Day at Beijing West Railway Station on January 24, 2020. (Nicolas Asfouri / AFP via Getty Images)

Chen first flew to Vietnam, then to the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, where she caught an express train with a three-minute stopover in Wuhan. The police helped her get home after explaining her parents’ plight. At noon on January 28, she returned to Wuhan, where she and her mother lived.

What she welcomed was, according to Chen, “a miserable sight.”

“My mother was sitting on the sofa with her eyes closed, mindless,” she said.

“She would have died”

Chen didn’t waste time mobilizing the network of people who could help her pull the strings. She tried every possible contact to give her mother a better chance.

She called hospitals and drove her mother from place to place, even though she knew she could be punished for violating a private vehicle ban. She published her story on social media, which got media attention.

That night, Chen’s mother’s lips turned purple. She had difficulty breathing and almost passed out. Your blood oxygen saturation dropped to 40 percent. Chen raced to the Hankou Hospital with her mother.

The doctors reported “critical” and performed an emergency operation for three hours. A CT scan showed that 40 percent of her mother’s lungs were infected. The doctor told Chen that her mother had only a 50 percent chance of survival. The operation ended at 4:00 am the next morning and she was hospitalized.

A doctor told them that he believed the mother had been infected with the coronavirus, but had not issued any formal papers to diagnose her.

“If I hadn’t come home, she would have died,” Chen said.

‘The lucky guy’

In social media chat groups where Chen and other Chinese internet users share information about the virus, despair also pervades their conversations. There was someone who had lost four of their five-person households to the virus. a single mother who fell ill with her young son; Chen’s colleague, who was infected one month after the birth of a child.

A neighborhood committee official in Chen’s residential area told Chen that her mother was “the lucky one,” as the hospital admitted. Another 84-year-old man who became seriously ill at the same time could not get a bed, he said.

Chen’s friends and co-workers also told stories of family members who fell ill. “Many people went undetected when they died. You weren’t hospitalized, ”she said.

General view of empty streets in Wuhan City, China, on February 3, 2020, image obtained from social media. (Vladimir Markov / via Reuters)

The whole city was in terrible shape. “When I drove my mother to the hospital, the whole street was empty,” she said. “In the past, this was the busiest and busiest place – it was impossible to walk through it … but now you only see the (banner) about the disease.”

“It felt like the end of the world, like what you see in the movies.”

‘Man Made Disaster’

The last time Chen spoke to the Epoch Times was in the hospital for news about her mother’s condition. The doctor said the situation was “very serious” and asked her to stay in the hospital. She said her mother could be gone at any time.

The authorities said that anyone who tested positive for coronavirus is eligible for free medical treatment. But the doctors simply told Chen that they did not have enough test kits and could not diagnose their mother.

Two of the country’s three official corona virus test kit suppliers, Shanghai GeneoDx Biotech and Shanghai BioGerm Medical Biotechnology, announced on January 24 that they could produce approximately 220,000 test kits per day, which are expected to reach different regions within 24 hours of Chinese state media.

According to Chinese media, on January 27, two biotech companies that developed their own test kits donated 46,000 pieces to Wuhan.

People wearing face masks to stop the spread of a deadly virus in the city can be seen at the Wuhan Red Cross Hospital in Wuhan on January 25, 2020. (Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images)

“All government policy is a joke,” she said. “(You said)” I will arrange free treatment for you, but if you actually look for them, the doctors will not diagnose you. It is just a shop window decoration. “

Chen also blamed the government’s inaction for the worsening of the crisis.

A January 29 study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that human-to-human transmission took place around early to mid-December.

Authorities repeatedly claimed the disease was contained and non-contagious until on January 20, Zhong Nanshan, the country’s leading respiratory scientist, admitted that a patient had infected 14 medical professionals.

On January 3, the Wuhan police warned eight local doctors because they had spread rumors of the disease online. One of them, Doctor Li Wenliang, later fell ill with the virus while treating a patient. His parents also fell ill when they looked after him.

The city’s mayor later accused the central authorities of withholding information about the disease.

A study published on January 31 in The Lancet estimated that 75,815 people in Wuhan could have been infected, with the number of infections likely to double every 6.4 days.

The disease has so far affected 26 areas outside of mainland China.

Citing her friend, who works in the local government, Chen said that the total number of suspected cases and infections is “definitely” over 100,000.

“This is not a natural disaster. It’s a man-made disaster, ”Chen said.

(TagsToTranslate) Coronavirus

