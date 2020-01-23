advertisement

West Budadiri MP Nathan Nandala Mafabi, who is also secretary general of the FDC, recently highlighted a point (PHOTO / File).

KAMPALA – The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) said it could not run joint candidates with the People Power movement in the 2021 elections.

FDC Secretary General Nathan Nandala Mafabi said People Power is made up of individuals, not a political party.

“We cannot conclude any coalition with People Power because it is not a party. We can only do this if we are at the same level of support, but we are not, ”said Mr. Nandala.

He spoke at Mbale during the party’s regional celebrations to celebrate its 15 years of existence.

People Power leader Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, has since declared his intention to run in the presidential elections in 2021, but Nandala said the MP for Kyadondo East was popular only because of his music.

“I would love to challenge anything that is said about a coalition with People Power. A party cannot merge with individuals. The FDC is still very strong and we will present a candidate, ” he said.

Nandala said Bobi Wine also succeeds in attracting large gatherings because of its popularity as a musician but not as a politician.

“People come to him not because he is a good politician but a musician. They want to see what it looks like, ”he said.

