RMC: Dembele does not leave Barcelona | sport

The French RMC exit has reported that Barcelona have no plans to sell Ousmane Dembele currently. The Frenchman is injured again who has brought new speculation about his future but has no plans for him and Barca are still relying on the youngster.

Barça offered € 6m for Matheus Fernandes | Beat Deportivo

Barcelona are reportedly in talks with Palmeiras for midfielder Matheus Fernandes and have made an initial offer of € 6m to the Brazilian club. The deal can be tricky because the former Botafogo club retains some of its rights and must approve the transfer.

Valverde: I preferred the previous format Supercopa | Marca

Ernesto Valverde has offered his thoughts on the new Super Cup format involving four teams in Saudi Arabia. He said: “I felt like it was good before, but it has changed. We’ll appreciate it when it happens, but the games are appealing to the public as it creates more anticipation. If they gave me a choice, I’d prefer the former format, but it’s the federation that decides. “

Target line technology to make Spanish football debut in the Super Cup | AS

The Spanish Super Cup will see the goal line technology first used in Spanish football. There will be a total of 14 cameras used to scan if the ball has crossed the line as the referee is warned by a vibration on his watch that shows the word “goal”.

Real Madrid hosts in final | sport

Real Madrid beat Valencia 3-1 in the first semi-final of the Super Cup and will play Barcelona or Atletico Madrid in Sunday’s final. Goals by Tony Kroos, Isco and Luke Modric gave Los Blancos a comfortable win on Wednesday.

Valverde talks about Inter interest and Man Utd transfer to Vidal Barcelona | view

Ernesto Valverde has spoken of Arturo Vidal’s future in Barcelona amid speculation he could move in January. He said: “We are not thinking of him going to another team. Arturo Vidal plays for us and tomorrow he will be on the pitch or in the bench. We pay no attention to other clubs that are interested in our players. “

