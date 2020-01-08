advertisement

Barca arrives in Saudi Arabia | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is in Saudi Arabia, the venue for the new Spanish Super Cup from January 8th to January 12th. Barça face Atlético Madrid in the second semifinal on Thursday, and if they win, they will meet either Real Madrid or Valencia in Sunday’s final.

Low level for Atlético Madrid | FC Barcelona

On Thursday at 8:00 CET, FC Barcelona face Atlético Madrid in Jeddah, just over a month after the sides met in La Liga. Let’s take a closer look at mattress manufacturers.

When and Where to Watch the Spanish Super Cup Semifinal | FC Barcelona

The new-look Spanish Super Cup is upon us. Barça’s semifinal begins with Atlético Madrid at 10.00am local time in Saudi Arabia, which is 8.00pm Central European Time. This guide should help you determine what time you are where you are.

Barca on alert due to conflict between Iran and the United States

Although no problem is predicted in the area if Barça and the other semi-finalists are (Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Valencia), the club’s security team is monitoring the situation, which could lead to restrictions on flights to the Middle East.

Pizzi: Seeing Messi will be a big deal for fans in Saudi Arabia | Marca

Juan Antonio Pizzi knows the participants of the Supercopa de Espana more than most people do and also the place where the competition will be played, Saudi Arabia. The coach was in charge of the Saudi Arabian national team between November 2017 and January 2019 as he played for Barcelona and represented Valencia as a player and coach.

Sky: Schalke jumps ahead of Milan in Todibo race | sport

Schalke 04 has emerged as AC Milan’s biggest rival in the battle to land Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo this month. The French quarterback, 20, is reportedly more interested in the offer from the German club, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Mario. As it seemed Todibo was set to join Milan then, now it looks like he will be leaving Barca for the Bundesliga.

Louie Barry: Aston Villa decide to sign 16-year-old Barcelona striker | Sky Sports

The 16-year-old turned down lucrative offers from a host of Europe’s top clubs – including a £ 2m deal with Paris Saint-Germain – to move to Barcelona from West Brom in July, becoming the first English player to stay at Barca’s La Masia academy.

McGuane, out of loan from Barcelona, ​​could return to England this month | sport

Marcus McGuane is in the news in England, where there is speculation that he could return to his homeland. The midfielder still belongs to Barcelona but is currently on loan at Telstar in the Dutch second division. He failed to get a regular place in the Barça B team and left last summer in search of more minutes.

