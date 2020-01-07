advertisement

Barca Leader For Saudi Arabia | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are on their way to Saudi Arabia, the venue for the new Spanish Super Cup on January 8th-12th. Barça face Atlético Madrid in the second semifinal on Thursday, and if they win, they will meet either Real Madrid or Valencia in Sunday’s Final.

FC Barcelona squad for Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia | FC Barcelona

Barca travel to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for the refurbished Spanish Super Cup in which they face Atlético Madrid in the semifinals with a possible final against Real Madrid or Valencia. Coach Ernesto Valverde has named a team of 24 men for the tournament.

Spanish Super Cup with new look | FC Barcelona

This week brings the first edition of the refurbished Spanish Super Cup. With a new date, a new format and a new venue, much has changed to what it has been since it was created in 1982, traditionally being a two-legged pre-season meeting between reigning league champions and Copa. del Rey.

Barcelona ‘Messi addiction’ is a problem | ESPN

Barcelona’s 2–2 draw at Espanyol should be Ernesto Valverde’s fifth wake-up call. It’s not just the fact that they failed to beat a team that is dead last on the table and haven’t won a home game in La Liga since last season. It is the meaninglessness of their game, the way they come to life only for brief moments and only in individual quality rather than sustainable creation.

Barcelona want Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes | Football Espana

Barcelona are interested in signing Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes from Palmeiras, according to Globoesporte. The 21-year-old joined the club a year ago in a € 3.5m deal from Botafogo, but was unable to help prevent the Brazilian club’s first removal from the top division last month.

Arda Turan to leave Istanbul’s Basaksehir, but he will not return to Barcelona | Marca

The surprise move to Barcelona in January has only taken seven days to arrive after Arda Turan cut short the spell of his loan with Istanbul Basaksehir, which would expire in the summer, though he will not return to Blaugrana.

Barcelona will report those involved in offensive cheers in the B | Marca

Estadi Johan Cruyff hosted the Catalan derby between Barcelona’s B and Espanyol B teams over the weekend, but it produced ugly scenes with insults screaming and some claims of Nazi slogans being used. Between 20 and 25 people were reported behind the offenses, with Barcelona taking swift action against them.

