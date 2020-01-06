advertisement

Luis Suárez: LaLiga Player of the Month for December | FC Barcelona

Luis Suárez has been named La Liga player of the month for December, at which time he was involved in six games and not only scored three goals but also provided no fewer than six assists.

Net enters Supercopa de Espana with suspicion | Marca

Barcelona are heading to Saudi Arabia to compete in the newly restored Supercopa de Espana, with significant doubts about the form of the net keeper. The Brazilian did not enjoy LaLiga Santander’s debut on Saturday night as he conceded two goals against Espanyol in a disappointing draw.

LaLiga to denounce offensive calls against Pique at RCDE Stadium | Marca

LaLiga will denounce offensive calls against Barcelona quarterback Gerard Pique and his partner Shakira that were heard at Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium on Saturday night. Although Carlos del Cerro Grande did not record any of the insults heard against Pique in the judge’s report, LaLiga recorded them and will transfer them to the Competition and Anti-Violence Commission.

SWIMMING: This is the transfer fee that Dinamo Zagreb wants for Dani Olmo | sport

Dinamo Zagreb have named their award when it comes to the sale of Dani Olmo this month. The Spanish international, who has attracted interest from all over Europe in recent months, is ready to return home after a successful attack on Croatia. According to ‘Target’, Zagreb is seeking at least 40m euros to part with their star man.

Barcelona eye movement for Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli | Football Espana

Barcelona could make a move in late January for Milan center-back Alessio Romagnoli as they try to bolster their defensive options. French U20 international Jean-Clair Todibo has been widely linked with a move to San Siro in the coming weeks, after a disappointing two years in Barcelona, ​​and Romagnoli could go the opposite way.

Barca players bring festive joy to local hospitals | FC Barcelona

Children at hospitals in Barcelona, ​​Badalona and Sabadell enjoyed a very special visit on a very special Sunday. FC Barcelona first team players were split to visit different centers in the region to bring a festive joy to young patients the day before ‘Los Reyes Magos’, the date children take in Spain and many other countries. other of the world their seasonal gifts.

Spanish Supercopa Ticket Sales With Only 9% | Football Espana

Atletico Madrid have sold just 50 tickets while Valencia have sold just 26, while Barcelona have sold about 300 and Real Madrid 700 – many said to be from fans and members based in the Middle East rather than Spain.

