advertisement

Espanyol 2-2 Barça: Derby Point | FC Barcelona

It was headed against the end on Saturday night, but as both managers warned before the game, the derby is different. In a tense, tense encounter at RCDE Stadium, Barça were held to a 2-2 draw by their home rivals, whose draw came immediately to an end with the team reduced to ten men.

Espanyol v Barca by number | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have started 2020 with a point in domestic rivals Espanyol (2-2). A win would undoubtedly be better, but at least it means they stand at the top of the table at the halfway stage, and can thus claim the title of champions’ winter champions in changing goals Ahead of Real Madrid, who won 3- 0 at Getafe early in the day.

Luis Suarez calls on Barcelona to improve ahead of Supercopa | Football Espana

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has called for the team to improve ahead of their tough Spanish Super Cup tie with Atletico Madrid next week. The La Liga defending champions kicked off 2020 with a 2-2 draw at Espanyol in the Catalan derby, with Suarez and Arturo Vidal both getting in the scoring lead at RCDE Stadium.

advertisement

Valverde: We have finished without the price of three points | sport

“We had the game to kill but they grabbed us and hit us in the final moments. We had the game under control, on the return, and we wanted to keep the score. We were getting more space, the road was coming but we were unbalanced from the red card. They always get something and they scored it. We’ve finished without the price of three points. “

Once again … insult to Pique during the derby | Marca

The fight between Gerard Pique and Espanyol fans took place at RCDE Stadium during Saturday’s Catalan derby. Home support sections appealed against the Barcelona defender involving his family and not for the first time.

All smiled at Estadi Johan Cruyff | FC Barcelona

The first-team squad brought a smile to the faces of fans Sunday with the traditional new year training session with open doors that took place for the first time ever in Estadi Johan Cruyff. As always, there was a festive atmosphere with the event coming to the brink of ‘Los Reyes Magos’, January 6 being the day children in Spain and elsewhere received their gifts.

Barça B 2-0 Espanyol B: Reserves win ‘mini-derby’ | FC Barcelona

The first ever derby in Estadio Johan Cruyff, and curiously coming just before the senior teams met at RCDE Stadium, brought a 2-0 victory for Barça B, goals from Araujo and Collado taking the year 2020 off to a perfect start and maintenance of record unbeaten in new terrain.

advertisement