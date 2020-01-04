advertisement

Derby squad | FC Barcelona

The good news is that Ansu Fate has been declared fully capable and available for selection, and is indeed included on the list of 18. He joins Nelson Semedo, Piqué, Ivan Rakitic, Sergio, Suárez, Messi, Neto, Lenglet, Griezmann, etc. Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Frenkie De Jong, Vidal, Umtiti and Junior Firpo, along with Barça B’s Iñaki Peña and Carles Pérez

PARATHNIE: Espanyol v Barça | FC Barcelona

The festive break is over and FC Barcelona return to action on Saturday (RCDE Stadium, 9.00 CET) with a local derby to start the year against RCD Espanyol. City rivals could not be further singled out in the game. Bluugrana are two clear points at the top of the table as the paratroopers are rooted at the bottom and brought in Abelardo Fernández in the hope that the former Barça defender can manage the team to recover.

Arturo Vidal’s Barcelona lawsuit won’t affect game status – boss | ESPN

Midfielder Arturo Vidal’s decision to sue Barcelona over a dispute over bonus payments will not affect his attitude on the team, coach Ernesto Valverde said. Chile’s lawyers have filed a complaint at the Spanish players’ union (AFE) citing an outstanding bonus of € 2.4m ($ 2.68m).

Low Level Reduction for RCD Espanyol | FC Barcelona

Hans Gamper sparked a football craze in the city when he founded FC Barcelona in 1899, and within a year a number of other teams had begun playing the game as well. Originally founded by college students, the “Spanish Football Association” is the only one that has survived to this day.

Milan to sign Jean-Clair Todibo | Football Espana

Milan officials are in Barcelona to complete the transfer of defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to multiple reports. Both Diario AS and El Mundo Deportivo are carrying out reports that a delegation from Milanese giants including sports director Frederic Massara are in the Catalan capital.

Ernesto Valverde did not want Carles Aleña to join Real Betis on loan | sport

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has revealed he would prefer Carles Aleña not to join Real Betis on loan this month. The midfielder has moved to Betis by the end of the season in search of regular first-team football, something he was not getting at Camp Nou.

Italian side Turin interested in Barcelona right-back Wague | sport

The January transfer window is open and there is much interest in Barcelona players. Turin is the latest club to show interest in someone, with the Italian club eager to get his Moussa Wague right on loan.

Valverde estimates he reported Barcelona target Olmo | view

Ernesto Valverde has admitted he admires Dani Olmo as Barcelona continue to be linked with a move to big money for winger Dinamo Zagreb. Olmo has drawn attention to Croatian domestic football and kept his form in the Champions League, with a host of top European clubs seeking him.

