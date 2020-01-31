advertisement

Barça started in good style at the Camp Nou and they had a reward in the fourth minute. A Leo Messi pass put Nelson Semedo free on the right flank before the right-backs crossed for Antoine Griezmann to hit home. The Frenchman had almost a second before 10 minutes of play, but after consulting with VAR, the goal was ruled out.

Possible Rivals in the Cup Quarterfinal | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona will be in the draw for the Copa del Rey quarterfinals (Friday 31st, 1.00pm CET) following the dismantling of Leganés, and their potential rivals are Athletic Club, Valencia, Villarreal, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Granada and Mirandés. The tie will be played next week at the team stadium that will be first withdrawn from the cup, and will be another one-legged affair.

Messi reaches 500 wins as FC Barcelona player | FC Barcelona

Leo Messi and the records go hand in hand. The Argentine star has now registered 500 wins as a FC Barcelona player thanks to a 5-0 victory over Leganés at the Copa del Rey at Camp Nou. Barça number 10 stands at the top of the standings, ahead of second-placed Xavi Hernández (476) and Andrés Iniesta (459).

Antoine Griezmann: “Play as Barca’s No. 9? I’m here to help the team “| sport

Antoine Griezmann scored the opening goal as Barcelona beat Leganes 5-0 on Thursday to make the Copa del Rey quarter-final, with a draw for the final eight taking place on Friday. Griezmann played a central role with injured Luis Suarez for four months.

Barcelona completed quest for replacement for Luis Suarez following Richarlison’s failed bid | Sky Sports

Barcelona have tried to sign a replacement for him this month but have been unable to agree on deals for their four key targets – Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, Valencia’s Rodrigo, Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder and Everton boss Richarlison.

Setien backs stunning ‘Dembele’ emb to offset Barcelona’s failure to sign striker | view

Setien acknowledged the lack of a new signing leaves Barca’s attack in precarious position, though Dembele has been relieved of full training since the weekend after being sidelined since November with a thigh injury. The 22-year-old signed from Borussia Dortmund for an initial € 105m ($ 88m / / $ 116m) in August 2017 but has often struggled with injuries.

Carles Perez of Barcelona joins Roma in deal worth up to € 15.5 million | ESPN

Barcelona striker Carles Perez has joined Serie A club Roma in a deal worth € 11m, the two clubs confirmed on Thursday. An additional 4.5m euros is potentially due to performance-related allowances. Perez has signed a contract with Rome by 2024.

Manchester United want Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic | Football Espana

Manchester United are considering a late bid to land Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the January transfer window. Diario Sport quotes an ESPN report that the Red Devils are keen to bolster their midfield further after landing CP Sporting captain Bruno Fernandes this week.

