Suárez, Messi and Vidal return with squad | FC Barcelona

In preparation for their first game of the new year, the Catalan derby against RCD Espanyol, the FC Barcelona squad participated in their first 2020 training session on Thursday afternoon. The drill also marked the return of some of the club’s South American contingents, as Luis Suárez, Leo Messi and Arturo Vidal rejoined the scheme after being given the 29, 30 and 31 December breaks.

Who will mark the first in 2020? | FC Barcelona

The first match of 2020 is upon us, and with it comes the annual ritual of predicting who will score Barca’s first goal for the new year. Or, in this case, a new decade. The year usually starts with a clash at the Copa del Rey, but for the second year running, the opening game is a league match.

Spanish Supercopa: Atletico Madrid sells only 50 tickets for Barcelona clash | Football Espana

Atletico Madrid have only sold 50 tickets for their Spanish Super Cup clash against Barcelona next week, reports El Mundo Deportivo. The tournament is taking place in Saudi Arabia – a move that has proved extremely controversial – and the entire trip spans a total of 6,672km from the Spanish capital.

And when will Valverde consider Riqui Puig? | Marca

We’ve just entered 2020, but the situation at Barcelona doesn’t seem to be changing for one of their most exciting prospects: Riqui Puig. The 20-year-old, along with Ansu Fati, is not expected to be named in Ernesto Valverde’s squad for the Catalan derby against Espanyol on Saturday, preventing a last-minute surprise.

Emili Rosaud appoints new Barcelona Vice President | Marca

Barcelona have announced the appointment of Emili Rosaud as the new vice president of the club. Rosaud has been a member of the board of directors since 2015 and was responsible for the Blaugrana social field.

