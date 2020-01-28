advertisement

Minute silence for Kobe and Gianna Bryant | FC Barcelona

A return to training for Quique Setién’s squad after a day off on Monday with two games on the horizon this week: Thursday’s Copa del Rey clash with Leganés at Camp Nou and Sunday’s La Liga meeting with Levante as well in home. Before Tuesday’s session began, the team quietly spent a minute in memory of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.

Riqui Puig is back in training as Dembele speeds up his recovery | sport

After a day off on Monday, FC Barcelona returned to training on Tuesday in preparation for Thursday’s Copa del Rey match against Leganes at Camp Nou. Quique Setien was bolstered by the presence of Riqui Puig, who missed Valencia’s game with an illness, while Ousmane Dembele trained again.

The only time FC Barcelona has played a tie one off at home | FC Barcelona

On Thursday at the Camp Nou we will see Barca Leganés host in the last 16 of the New Cup. With the new competition format, the tie will be set for just one match with the draw giving home blaugrana an advantage over ‘los pepineros’, something that has not happened in the knockout tournament for a considerable time.

advertisement

Lionel Messi looks fed up with Barcelona. How can they return their team and their superstar? | ESPN

It has reached a stage when honestly no one, not even the toughest Kules, could complain if Lionel Messi was preparing to leave Barcelona without a transfer fee this summer. It is in his contract that he is allowed to do so. I think the clause was negotiated for a situation just like the current one and though he has often been told that he wants to stay in and conquer Camp Nou, you would understand if he was changing his mind.

Gulli: Frenkie de Jong is not playing so well, he has to do better | Marca

Ruud Gulli has suggested that Frenkie de Jong might be better off in his first season with Barcelona. The 22-year-old cost the Catalan club 75m euros when they bought him from Ajax last summer.

Valencia confirms Barcelona talks for Rodrigo Moreno | Football Espana

Valencia boss Albert Celades have confirmed that Barcelona are in talks to sign their striker Rodrigo Moreno this week. The Spanish international has been linked with a move to Camp Nou in the final week of January, with Blaugrana hoping to sign a substitute striker for injured Luis Suarez.

Rodrigo Moreno is photographed in Barcelona while meeting with Ramon Cugat | sport

Rodrigo Moreno is in Barcelona, ​​though his visit is not linked to his possible move to FC Barcelona. This time, the Valencia striker is undergoing a knee examination with doctor Ramon Cugat, who recently dealt with his injury that returned from last week.

Barcelona may relinquish Bruno Fernandes as sweetener to lure Rodrigo to Valencia – sources | ESPN

Barcelona and Valencia are in advanced talks over a deal for striker Rodrigo to move to Camp Nou before closing the transfer window this week in a move that could also involve signing Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes, sources told ESPN.

advertisement