Kobe Bryant (1978-2020) | FC Barcelona

The world is mourning today’s tragic death of Kobe Bryant. The winner of five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and two Olympic gold medals with Team USA died at the age of 41 on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Reactions to the loss of Kobe Bryant | FC Barcelona

The death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter crash Sunday has left the sporting world in shock. At FC Barcelona, ​​his many admirers expressed their pain on social networks.

Messi will eventually be fed up and pack his bags | Marca

Another disappointing loss for Barcelona, ​​just weeks after installing a new coach who had to make a drastic change, has raised more questions than answers.

Setien gives Barcelona players their first day off since taking office | Marca

Quique Setien has decided to give his team Barcelona their first day off since taking over as first-team coach, allowing his players to breathe on Monday. One of the many things Ernesto Valverde came in to criticize was the excessive number of days he allowed his players.

Dembélé Joins Sunday Training | FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona squad trained on Sunday morning at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper, the day after losing out to Valencia. The players focused on their upcoming matches at Copa del Rey and LaLiga, against CD Leganés and Levante UD, respectively.

Barca contacted Lautaro Martinez people this month but the deal was impossible | sport

Some of the deals that the Catalan club saw as impossible, such as the move for Inter’s Lautaro Martinez. There were contacts with the Argentine striker agents to try to make a deal this month, but it was impossible to get to a financial level at this point in time. Inter were also unwilling to put up a prize for one of their star players this month.

Barcelona rules out move for Milan Piatek while seeking a No.9 | sport

The Catalan side have been without Luis Suarez for four months and are keen to bring Rodrigo Moreno to Valencia as a replacement. However, they are also looking at other options should Rodrigo not come and the Polish international Piatek appears on their long list.

Rodrigo Moreno trains with Valencia amid Barcelona interest | Football Espana

Rodrigo Moreno is training as normal with Valencia amid rumors that he will join Barcelona this week, reports Marca. The Spanish international has been linked with a move to Camp Nou in the final week of January, with Blaugrana hoping to sign a substitute striker for injured Luis Suarez.

Barcelona launch bid for former Sevilla striker Wissam Ben Yedder | Football Espana

Barcelona are reportedly considering a late transfer move for AS Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder. Quique Setien’s side have been linked with a number of potential offensive transfer targets ahead of the end of January, including Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Inter star Lautaro Martinez.

Barça B 2-0 Ejea: Hard work gets its reward | FC Barcelona

Barça B controlled the ball for long periods in the opening stages, but Ejea’s defense was strong and so Garcia Pimienta’s team had trouble finding space to produce chances. Saverio and Monchu came closer for the Blaugranes, however, it was Ejea’s Ramón Lzpez who nearly opened the scoring, his shot from inside the six-yard box diverted away from danger.

