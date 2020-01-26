advertisement

Valencia 2-0 FC Barcelona: A strong loss | FC Barcelona

In the light of Valencia’s bright sun, Barça passed the game on to their hosts from the first whistle, holding the ball for most of the first 10 minutes as they enjoyed the lion’s possession. Valencia’s first goal of the 11th minute led to a penalty kick, but Marc-André ter Stegen’s fly attack by Maxi Gómez kept his sheet clean.

Barcelona boss Setien: Players still struggling to adapt to my style | ESPN

“The players are still not interpreting what we want to do – or maybe we’re not clarifying well. There are definitely things to correct and improve. Nobody likes what we’ve seen today.”

Barcelona’s loss to Valencia shows Setien the magnitude of his task at Camp Nou | ESPN

The warning signs for Barcelona had been there against Ibiza at midweek, when the third division team scored with their first attack and could have been 3-0 up at half time. A late Antoine Griezmann dress spared humiliation, but Setien admitted she had been given a “fear”.

Sergi Roberto’s Cage: The first to be sacrificed for the Quique Setien system | sport

Quique Setien’s new Barcelona tactical scheme has holes in it. One of them is the position of Sergi Roberto. The Reus player has been chosen as the one to join the defense to create a three-on-the-back system. This is an action that limits its offensive impact, by introducing the cinnamon player into a cage.

Roma reach agreement with Barcelona for Carles Perez | Marca

Roma and Barcelona have reached an agreement to have Carles Perez join Giallorossi on loan with an obligation to buy for 13m euros, so he will now be on the verge of deciding whether he wants to make the move to Italy. Carles Perez got the start against Ibiza to say that he is not in Quique Setien’s plans.

Forty-eight consecutive hours in Rodrigo deal | Marca

Valencia may have handed Barcelona a painful 2-0 defeat on Saturday afternoon, however the two clubs are set to meet again very soon, only this time at the table as we head into the frantic 48 hours in the Rodrigo deal. Moreno.

Christian Eriksen: Barcelona ask for Tottenham midfielder sign this month | Sky Sports

Barcelona have made an inquiry into Tottenham’s signing of Christian Eriksen in the January transfer window. Eriksen met with Tottenham Mayor Daniel Levy on Tuesday and reiterated that he wants to join Inter this month, according to Sky in Italy.

Parma interested in Barcelona central defender Jorge Cuenca | sport

Cuenca is currently in the final phase of his recovery and is expected to return to action soon. And according to Sportitalia, that return may come with Parma, who have been offering a loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.

