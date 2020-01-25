advertisement

PARATHNIE: Valencia v FC Barcelona | FC Barcelona

Blaugrana travels to Mestalla for a tough league game against Valencia. A win for the visitors on a ground where they haven’t lost in any competition since March 2008, I’ll see them finish the weekend as LaLiga’s joint leaders at least.

Team to visit Mestalla | FC Barcelona

A visit to Mestalla almost always guarantees goals, and Barça have been fortunate to find the net in their last 12 visits. Indeed, they have failed to score twice there since 2006. Former Barça player Albert Celades is in charge of Los Che, who will seek to complete Quique Setién’s unbeaten start as coach of Barça, after their two victories against Granada and Ibiza.

Riqui Puig would not travel to Valencia | Marca

Riqui Puig lost training in Barcelona on Friday due to an illness and will not travel with the squad to take on Valencia. After Quique Setien’s arrival in Barcelona, ​​Puig was involved in the first two games of the new coach against Granada in LaLiga Santander, and Ibiza in Copa del Rey.

Carles Perez expected to leave Barcelona in January | Marca

According to Onda Cero, Quique Setien has told the 21-year-old to look for a new club between now and the summer, while MARCA realizes he could even be left out in January, with the possibility of Barcelona bringing Rodrigo Moreno on stage. from Valencia.

Setien’s philosophy is explained by his 20 former players | Marca

Quique Setien has spoken on several occasions about the style of football he intends to impose on his teams. Ball dominance, offensive approach, physical preparation and youth development are some of the aspects of his job.

Fate & Pedri are the best Spanish players of their generation, says coach under 18 | view

Ansu Fati and Pedri are the best Spanish players of their generation, according to under-18 head coach Pablo Amo. Fate is currently enjoying a holiday season at Barcelona, ​​scoring three goals in 15 appearances in all competitions.

