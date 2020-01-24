advertisement

Leganés, opponents in the Del Cup round | 16 | FC Barcelona

Barça have drawn Leganés in the 16th round of the Copa del Rey after knocking out Ibiza in the previous round. The new competition format means that the draw is only one foot, and will be played at Camp Nou. The date has to be confirmed, but the match will be played on January 28, 29 or 30.

De Jong: “We want to win everything” | FC Barcelona

“We want to win every trophy.” “Everybody wants to win the Champions League, but we want to win the league and the cup as well.”

Griezmann is misunderstood at Barcelona, ​​but his impact on the team is already tremendous ESPN

If every Barça player had worked as hard and selflessly as Antoine Griezmann this season, Ernesto Valverde would still be at work. It’s ironic because El Txingurri’s fate after the Barça boss was sealed 99% when he replaced Griezmann with Barça 2-1 up in the derby against Espanyol earlier in the month.

advertisement

Griezmann plans to make history alongside Messi at Barcelona | view

Antoine Griezmann considers Lionel Messi “the strongest player in the world” and aims to “write history” alongside the Argentinean man in Barcelona. France’s international striker has skipped a slow opening for his time at Camp Nou to begin shipping on a more regular basis.

Barcelona players easily switch to Messi in training, no one wants to hurt him – Todibo | view

Barcelona players “go easy” on Lionel Messi on the training ground, according to Jean-Clair Todibo, who spent that last year playing alongside the Argentine at Camp Nou. Messi remains Blaugrana’s most influential player and leader, with very few signs of decline appearing despite the fact that he is now approaching his 33rd birthday.

Barça all go to Rodrigo of Valencia and exclude Arsenal’s Aubameyang | sport

For now, the main target is Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno. The two clubs have held talks in recent days over a deal for Spain’s internationals. Contact between Jorge Mendes, the player’s agent and Los Che’s hierarchy has been ongoing in a bid to close a deal.

Chelsea’s Giroud enters the scene as Barça striker search continues | sport

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud’s name has gained momentum as a solution to Barcelona’s striking problems in recent days. The France striker, 33, is not on Frank Lampard’s plans and could leave this month.

FC Barcelona celebrates Chinese New Year with animated video featuring its players | FC Barcelona

For the seventh year running, the club has congratulated its fans in the Asian country on this important day of their year, which in 2020 is commemorating the Year of the Rat. Men’s short film stars Leo Messi, Luis Suárez, Antoine Griezmann and Marc André Ter Stegen, plus Barca Women’s Lieke Martens

Louie Barry leaves Barcelona for Aston Villa | Marca

Aston Villa have concluded a deal for Barcelona youngster Louie Barry for a fee of around one million euros. The 16-year-old moved to La Masia from West Bromwich Albion in July 2019, but his time with Blaugrana was not as expected as he only made seven league appearances, scoring twice.

advertisement