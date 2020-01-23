advertisement

UD Ibiza 1-2– Barça: The Return of the Copa!

Barça started their 2019/20 campaign at the Copa del Rey against UD Ibiza at a Packaged Municipal de Can Miss Estadio. A much-changed XI from the league match against Granada quickly settled into their rhythm on a narrow artificial pitch and kept the ball moving well.

Griezmann has scored in every race | FC Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann’s duel with Ibiza not only helped Barca to qualify for the next Copa del Rey, but also saw him become the only member of the squad to score in all four competitions in which the team played in the campaign. 2019/20 season.

Setien: I did not like my team | Marca

Quique Setien has admitted that he was not best pleased with his Barcelona squad as they toppled Ibiza at the Copa del Rey. The hosts led most of the game before Antoine Griezmann scored twice in the closing stages for a 2-1 victory.

Net Damage News | FC Barcelona

Thursday’s test confirmed that Neto’s first player has a sprained left foot. The player’s recovery will dictate when he can return to action.

In Barcelona it’s Lionel Messi, Pique and the players holding the power, not the manager | ESPN

“Not in my wildest dreams could I imagine being a Barcelona coach,” Quique Setien said after the club named him last week, ending a tumultuous chapter under former boss Ernesto Valverde. “I never thought Barcelona would pick me.”

One year after the announcement of De Jong’s signature | FC Barcelona

On January 23, 2019 FC Barcelona officially announced the arrival of Frenkie de Jong in July 2019. President Josep Maria Bartomeu and CEO carscar Grau were in charge of closing the deal in Amsterdam for a fee of 75m euros and the Dutchman signed a five-year contract. to connect him with the Club by June 2024.

When and where to watch Valencia v FC Barcelona | FC Barcelona

Following their return win against Ibiza at the Copa del Rey, FC Barcelona travel to Mestalla this Saturday to take on Valencia for what will be a 4:00 CET launch in the country and the final game of the 2019 blaugrana. Here is a guide to what time it will be in various major cities around the world, plus the TV channels that hold the rights to show games this season.

Barcelona hold Jorge Mendes meeting amid transfer talks | Football Espana

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, this could lead to Barcelona bringing in a reinforcement to fill that gap, with Valencia striker Rodrigo mentioned as an option. It was added that club officials met with Mendes on Tuesday and given his ties to Valencia, he could help the broker a deal.

Messi backed to return to Argentina by former Barcelona teammate Mascherano | view

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has been backed to return to Argentina in the near future by Javier Mascherano, who says “everything is possible” in football. Messi has spent his entire professional career at Camp Nou, having grown up in the ranks of La Masia after joining the club from Newell’s Old Boys as a teenager.

