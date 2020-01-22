advertisement

Barcelona negotiating loan deal for Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno | sport

Barcelona are negotiating a loan deal for Valencia striker Rodrigo. The Spanish champions are ready to include a player in the deal, but are aware that it will be a tricky transfer to draw.

Setién forces Barca to train in flood and Piqué reacts | AS

Quique Setien forced Barcelona to train during Storm Gloria on Tuesday and Gerard Pique was not very happy. The defender was saying, “They’ve canceled sessions for less in the past!”

Samper with SPORT: I would love to train under Quique Setien | sport

Former Barcelona midfielder Sergi Samper has been talking about Sport and has admitted that he would like to play under Quique Setien. He said: “No doubt. He is a coach that I really admire and am still unable to work with. “

Barcelona ‘s efforts to sign Rodrigo will face hurdles | Marca

Barcelona will not find it easy to sign Rodrigo from Valencia. The Catalans do not want to meet his asking price of 60m euros, while Valencia do not want Moussa Wague that Barca are willing to include in the deal. Time is also running out in the January window.

Adama: Return to Barcelona? I have no hard feelings … | sport

Adama Traore says he would be happy to return to Barcelona in the future, but would also consider a move to Real Madrid. He explained: “Returning to Barça? I don’t have any hard feelings, I have good memories. But if Madrid were to call me, I would think about that too. ”

Go back looking for Ronaldo, not Messi, for inspiration view

Kylian Mbappe has talked about how he won’t be able to have the same career as Lionel Messi. He said: “Too late for me to start a career like Messi, I would have to stay in Monaco. Without removing anything from Messi, I now have to pull Cristiano’s career for inspiration.”

