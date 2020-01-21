advertisement

FC Barcelona – Getafe started the confirmed time | FC Barcelona

Barça – Getafe in Week 24 of La Liga will take place on Saturday 15 February at 4:00 pm at CET. If the blue teams make it to the Copa del Rey semifinal, then the weekend would come after the first midweek game. Getafe have no such worries after being knocked out of the tournament by Badalona in the final stage 64.

Low level cut for UD Ibiza | FC Barcelona

Quique Setién’s second charge match is a Copa del Rey match away from UC Ibiza (Wednesday at 7:00 CET) It’s the first time the two clubs have ever met, so here are some backgrounds on the Balearic club Island.

When and where to look Ibiza against Barça | FC Barcelona

Copa del Rey returns to action for FC Barcelona on Wednesday evening (07:00 CET) when they take on IBIZA in Round 32. It will be a second game in charge for new coach Quique Setién, and a draw is played over a single leg – making victory vital to Blaugrana.

Barcelona have 10 days to sign a No.9 with Suarez off-season | sport

Alarm bells rang in Barcelona when Luis Suarez was fired for four months. He’s practically out for the rest of the season, meaning they may have to sign. Barça were not thinking of coming to market this month, but the Uruguayan injury has radically changed their plans.

Barça do not rule out letting Rakitic leave Camp Nou in January | sport

FC Barcelona are not ruling out Ivan Rakitic’s permission to leave Camp Nou in January before the transfer deadline expires at the end of the month. The club have two offers for the Croatian midfielder, one of them being from Juventus, who heads up Serie A and include Real Madrid’s ex-man Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks.

Barça’s Nelson Semedo comes up for Bayern Munich | sport

Nelson Semedo has a contract with FC Barcelona until 2022, but it looks like he has lost his place in the team. According to Bild, last summer he was not for sale, but Barça could now have changed their attitude. A report on the German exit says Bayern Munich are following his situation, with Tottenham also interested.

Barcelona want Juventus midfielder Matheus Pereira | Football Espana

Barcelona are reportedly considering a bid for Juventus midfielder Matheus Pereira in the coming days. La Blaugrana boss Quique Setien has yet to set out his plans for the January transfer window, however the 23-year-old Brazilian is reported to be a long-term target for the Catalan side.

La Masia closes temporarily due to weather | Marca

Barcelona announced on social media that due to weather forecasts and road conditions, training sessions scheduled for Monday afternoon have been canceled. The first team, which trained at noon, will return to work at 6pm CET on Tuesday.

Rei Manaj joins Barça B | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Albacete have reached an agreement on 22-year-old Albanian striker Rei Manaj with the player signing a contract until June 30, 2023. Manaj’s acquisition clause is set at 50m euros after undergoing a medical procedure last Friday and signing his new contract on Monday in Estadi Johan Cruyff in the presence of Barça B Board Member Silvio Elías and Barca B technical director Jose Mari Bakero.

