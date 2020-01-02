advertisement

When and where to watch Espanyol v FC Barcelona | FC Barcelona

If you can’t see the game for any reason, remember that you can hear the live commentary in English on Radio Barça. The link will appear in the [] Match Center just before the start of the match, where you will also be able to enjoy minute-by-minute text and game pictures.

Olmo wants Barca back “as soon as possible” after Blaugrana starts talks with Dinamo Zagreb | view

Olmo spent nearly seven years as Spain’s famous La Masia youth program between 2007-2014 before deciding to take a bold move to Croatia, where he quickly rose from the Zagreb ranks to establish himself as a key player. and undisputed starter despite his years tender.

The paths of Abelardo and Barca cross again | FC Barcelona

Abelardo Fernández, better known as simply “Abelardo”, will have a new meeting with FC Barcelona this weekend. He will do so as the new Espanyol coach, after being introduced by the club on December 30th. During his playing days, he featured for 8 seasons at Camp Nou, participating in 257 games and scoring 17 goals.

Can you tell when? | FC Barcelona

The year 2020 is here and we take the opportunity to test the theme of the first team and their birthdays. Play away!

Abidal and Mendes meet to discuss Semedo ‘s future in Barcelona sport

Barcelona plan to do at the end of the season what they decided against this past summer in relation to Nelson Semedo. The club kept the right-back for sporting reasons but this time the economic reasons will carry more weight and the sporting reasons have also changed with Semedo failing to push Sergi Roberto out of the team.

