advertisement

PRESENTATIONS | Barça v Granada | FC Barcelona

It’s been a lively week at FC Barcelona. Following the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setién has been revealed as the new manager of the first team. After spending the week settling into the club and getting to know his players, Sunday (Camp Nou, 9:00 CET) brings the big moment, his first game.

Barcelona set to replace Valverde: I can’t believe I’m a manager here | ESPN

Quique Setien has said he cannot believe his fate when waking up to any move following the replacement of Ernesto Valverde as Barcelona coach earlier this week. Setien, 61, will make his Camp Nou debut at Dugout against Granada on Sunday after being named as the successor to Valverde, who won back-to-back La Liga titles and leaves the club at the top of the league.

Barça boss Quique Setien’s response to the situation of young Riqui Puig | sport

“With all the B team players, the first thing I need to do is get to know them,” he said. “But you don’t know them until you work with them. Riqui is a great player, but everyone will have their chances. There will always be chances to play.”

advertisement

Rakitic decided to bring his triple century | Marca

Ivan Rakitic could play his 300th match in LaLiga Santander when Barcelona host Granada on Sunday night. The Croatian made 117 appearances and won a Europa League with Sevilla before making the big move to Barcelona in 2014.

When and where to check out FC Barcelona v Granada | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona take on Granada this Sunday in the first match of new coach Quique Setién. The match starts at 9am at CET, and also marks the start of the second half of the LaLiga season. The following is a guide to starting times in various major cities of the world, plus the TV channels that hold the rights to show games this season.

Abel Ruiz Targets Barcelona Loan | Football Espana

Barcelona striker Abel Ruiz is set to leave the club on loan during the January transfer window. The 19-year-old striker has not played at La Blaugrana so far this season, as he made his La Liga debut against Getafe at the back of the 2018-19 campaign.

advertisement