advertisement

Xavi: Barcelona offer came too soon for me | ESPN

Xavi Hernandez has confirmed he turned down an offer for the Barcelona coach after being “too soon” in his managerial career. The Barcelona legend was considered for the position after the club sacked Ernesto Valverde on Monday.

Iniesta: A training partnership with Xavi at Barcelona will not look bad! | view

Andres Iniesta admits he is open to the possibility of forming a training partnership with fellow Barcelona icon Xavi Hernandez. Xavi recently turned down his first job at the Camp Nou before Quique Setien finally replaced fired Ernesto Valverde earlier this week.

KOZI TIME: FC Barcelona debuts as coach | FC Barcelona

A debut day is always a special day. Next Sunday, Quique Setién takes charge of Barca for the first time when Granada visits the Camp Nou. He is following in the footsteps of the likes of Ernesto Valverde, Luis Enrique, Tata Martino, Tito Vilanova and Pep Guardiola. But do you remember how each of those managers got into their first games? Did they win, lose or equalize?

advertisement

Messi didn’t need anything from me in Barcelona – Ronaldinho | view

Ronaldinho believes Lionel Messi didn’t need anything from him as he moved to Barcelona. The 2002 World Cup winner arrived at the Camp Nou in 2003 and was at the club when a teenager Messi started working on the Catalans’ first team.

Inter focus away from Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal | Football Espana

Following Quique Setien’s arrival as Ernesto Valverde’s successor at Nou Camp this week, Barcelona are not open to allow an exit for Vidal and so he is expected to stay until the end of the season, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Lautaro Martinez happy at Inter amid Barcelona gossip | Football Espana

Inter player Lautaro Martinez has played down speculation amid speculation linking him to Barcelona. The 22-year-old has scored 15 goals and provided three assists in 24 appearances so far this season, leading the charge for Nerazzurri’s Serie A.

The saga taking place between Barcelona and Boca Juniors in connection with Ramos Mingo | Marca

Barcelona have been firm in their efforts to sign promising Boca Juniors quarterback Santiago Ramos Mingo, but they have made the Argentine club anxious to do so. The defender has just turned 18 and given that he has not signed a professional contract with Boca, he is free to leave the club as long as the team he joins pays his coaching fees.

FC Barcelona and FBS sign new global partnership agreement | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and FBS have reached a new global partnership agreement, whereby the Forex trading broker will become the Official Partner of the Football Club for the next four years, by June 30, 2024. This partnership will be an impetus for Barça’s global trading strategy as part of consolidating its international expansion to ensure it continues to be a comparative club both on and off the pitch.

advertisement