Change in training schedule | FC Barcelona

New manager Quique Setien has made a change to this week’s training schedule. The team will train on Thursday morning (11:00 CET), Friday evening (6:00), Saturday morning (11:00) and Sunday morning (12:00) before the match against Granada on Sunday in the evening.

Barcelona plotting Reinier-style ‘raid for Fluminense striker Marcos Paulo | AS

Barcelona are hoping to wipe out 18-year-old striker Marcos Paulo from Fluminense. José Mari Bakero has already met with the young man’s family, but Real Madrid are reportedly keeping tabs on the situation.

Arthur back training and could play against Granada | Marca

Arthur is back in full training this week with Barcelona and can play against Granada. The Brazilian has struggled with injuries recently but has returned to full fitness and may be needed after Frenkie de Jong is suspended.

Sixth Ball Ball, Messenger Messenger at Barca Museum | FC Barcelona

The sixth Lionel Messi Balloon Trophy is now on display at the Barcelona museum. The captain won the award in December and joins his five other trophies from 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2015 on screen.

Laro, Quique Setien’s son: I was playing Fortnite when my dad told me he signed | Marca

Quique’s son Setien has spoken about the moment he learned that his father signed for Barcelona. He said: “I had already seen things on social media. I was playing Fortnite with my friends and my dad called me to tell me he had signed up. I don’t know if he dreamed, but he is certainly the one he always wanted. It’s a great joy for her. “

Barcelona need not sign a Suarez replacement as they have Griezmann – Poyet | view

Gus Poyet says Barcelona do not need to buy a replacement for Luis Suarez because they already have Antoine Griezmann. He explained: “Suarez’s situation is 100 percent similar to Harry Kane’s injury at Tottenham, no change. They have a player in the club who can replace him at Griezmann, so I would not be too depressed to find an attacker. It’s a matter of what Quique Setien wants. “

