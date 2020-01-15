advertisement

Quique Setién conducts his first dual training session

A solid day for Quique Setién. The coaching activity at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper was interrupted only with the introduction of Barca’s new coach. In his first few hours at Barça, Cantabrian oversaw a double session.

Quique Setién: The road to victory is to play good football | FC Barcelona

Quique Setién now speaks as FC Barcelona boss. At the press conference during his presentation as Barça coach, Cantabrian appeared thrilled and excited. With a smile on his face when he received Barca’s jersey and a shiver in his voice, Setién spoke his first words as the new boss, words that were well in line with Barça’s philosophy. Look at the highlights.

Bartomeu: ‘It was necessary to provide a push by the end of the season. | FC Barcelona

President Josep Maria Bartomeu and technical secretary Eric Abidal have explained the reasons why FC Barcelona changed their midfield coach. At a press conference in which the two accompanied Quique Setién on the day of his introduction as a new coach, they said “there was a need for strengthening by the end of the season”.

Messi and De Jong in Champions League Ideal XI for 2019 | FC Barcelona

Leo Messi and Frenkie de Jong have been selected in Ideal XI for the 2019 Champions League by fans from around the world via the official UEFA website, showing once again the quality of the two players has not gone unnoticed across the globe .

Riqui Puig is likely to receive senior calls from Setien | Marca

The Quique Setien era at Camp Nou has hardly begun in earnest, but it already seems to have made an important decision over Riqui Puig, with the Spaniard likely to be called up to the old team after being left out of his Barcelona squad. .

Barcelona players bid farewell to Valverde | Marca

A number of Barcelona players have publicly bid farewell to their former coach Ernesto Valverde, including some of the dressing room leaders. The likes of Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez all sent positive messages for the departure tactician.

Barcelona were ‘naive’ and ‘disrespectful’ in how they treated Valverde with chairs – Rivaldo | view

Barcelona were “naive” and “disrespectful” in how they handled the dismissal of Ernesto Valverde, according to Rivaldo. Valverde’s three-year reign at Camp Nou came to an end Monday when the club decided to relieve him of his managerial duties.

Exclusive Bartomeu: “Xavi will coach Barca someday, but now it’s Quique Setien” | sport

Josep Maria Bartomeu has talked about the chances of Xavi Hernandez taking over as Barcelona manager. The Barça president has spoken exclusively to SPORT’s Albert Masnou about his days at the club, who saw an move for Xavi to replace Ernesto Valverde but ended up with Quique Setien taking over.

Barcelona agree on Brazilian deal Matheus Fernandes | Football Espana

Barcelona have agreed an agreement to sign Brazilian midfielder Matheus Fernandes of Palmeira, according to multiple media reports. El Mundo Deportivo withdraws from reports from his home nation that a € 7m deal has been agreed, along with an additional € 4m.

