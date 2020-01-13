advertisement

Ernesto Valverde is now at Barcelona training ground | sport

Ernesto Valverde arrived at the training ground in Barcelona early Monday after a weekend of speculation. There is a morning training session but it is possible that Valverde may be fired later in the day. The board is trying to find a replacement and have a meeting schedule for the afternoon.

Iniesta: Barcelona’s behavior has been a bit ugly, you have to respect your coach | Marca

Andres Iniesta has given his verdict on Barcelona’s latest pursuit of Xavi. He said: “Barcelona’s behavior has been a little ugly, you have to have respect for your coach. Valverde’s situation is now very weakened. I hope the situation in Barcelona can be resolved because it is not pleasant what is happening, coach, players or even fans. “

Allegri, offered Barça | Beat Deportivo

Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has been offered at Barcelona. The Italian is out of work, but a “person close to him” has been in touch with the Spanish champions to make them aware that he would welcome an approach.

Pochettino, Setién and Milito, options to replace Ernesto Valverde | sport

Barcelona are considering replacements for Ernesto Valverde and are considering appointing Mauricio Pochettino, Quique Setien or Gabi Milito by the end of the season. Thierry Henry’s name is also mentioned, but he has just joined Montreal Impact.

Barcelona contact Pochettino after Koeman rejects role | AS

Barcelona contacted Ronald Koeman about the manager’s job at the club after he was dismissed by Xavi but also received a no from the Dutch coach. Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino is the latest target and has been contacted, though Barca B boss Garcia Pimienta is also an opportunity to take over.

Luis Enrique defends Valverde: He’s done nothing, he’s one of the best

Former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique has defended Ernesto Valverde amid speculation he may lose his job at the Camp Nou. He said: “Valverde is an experienced coach who has won titles and he has the chance to win more. I feel for him because I like him a lot. He is doing a really good job and can be almost all titles, as “They are leading the LaLiga and are in the knockout of the Champions League. He is one of the best Spanish coaches.”

Guardiola labels Messi – the best No.9, No. 10, No.11, No.6 … whatever “| sport

Pep Guardiola was asked if Sergio Aguero is the best striker he has ever coached after the Manchester City star became the Premier League’s top scorer on Sunday. Pep replied, “The best is Messi. Messi is a No. 9, A No. 10, A 11, a 12, a No. 6, a No. 5, a No. 4, whatever. But the rest [Agüero] is absolutely one of the best. “

Barca debates whether to sign ‘9 after after Suárez injury | Beat Deportivo

Barcelona are debating whether to bring a new number 9 to the January deadline after losing Luis Suarez to injury in four months. The club wants Lautaro Martinez but a winter transfer is unlikely. Cristhian Stuani, Carlos Vela, Chimy Avila and Gabriel Barbosa are other names mentioned.

