advertisement

Coach Ernesto Valverde ‘se queda’ at Barcelona until June | sport

Ernesto Valverde’s future at Barcelona is making headlines around the world, but the club expects him to remain in charge until June. The loss of the Super Cup has damaged his stance at the club but he still has the support of the players. However, a change is expected in the summer and Barça are sounding potential replacements.

Diego Simeone: Valverde proved his ability to manage Barcelona | sport

advertisement

Diego Simeone was asked about the future of Ernesto Valverde in Barcelona ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. He said: “I have a lot of respect for everybody’s opinion. For me, Valverde is a great coach and he has shown his ability to manage the club with his work for several years now.”

Xavi’s Al-Sadd in Saturday’s semifinal action with Barca ties dropping | sport

Xavi is being replaced to replace Ernesto Valverde but is busy Saturday with his team Al Sadd in the semifinal action at the Crown Prince Cup against Al-Rayyan. The competition features the top four teams in the league from last season, and the Xavi champions face the team that finished fourth.

Barcelona have not fired the coach since 2003 | Marca

Barcelona have been rumored to be close to firing Ernesto Valverde and have not fired a manager since 2003. The last coach given mid-season boot was Louis van Gaal in January 2003 after a 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo .

Barcelona introduces ‘anti-Piqué’ clause in player contracts | AS

Barcelona are determined to introduce new clauses into their players’ contracts to limit their off-field commitments. This is reportedly in response to the despair of Gerard Pique in the business world, who saw him forced to defend charges he was confused in November after being heavily involved in the Davis Cup.

Xavi to Barcelona? Returning Heroes – Shocks and Mistakes | AS

Xavi’s possible return to Barcelona is dominating the headlines, but the legends of the returning club are not always a success story. Pep Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane and Roberto Di Matteo have all enjoyed success at the former clubs, while Alan Shearer, Filippo Inzaghi and Thierry Henry are examples of returning heroes who went into managerial heat.

advertisement