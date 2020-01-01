advertisement

Messi’s Challenges for 2020 | FC Barcelona

It’s another amazing year for Leo Messi, as he’s known for his sixth Ballon. In 16 seasons at Barça he has already completely rewritten history books, but there are still many new goals to aim for. Let’s look at some of his goals for 2020.

‘Humble’ Messi stuns viewers by training in public gym | view

Lionel Messi has amazed Rosario natives after training in a public gym as he looks set to keep fit during the festive season. Currently on the break with Barcelona’s next match, until January 4 against Espanyol, Messi was seen working at home in Argentina on New Year’s Eve.

Waga returns to the final session of the year Marca

Barcelona last trained in 2019 on Tuesday morning and Moussa Wague participated. Wague had missed the last few days, struggling with a dose of conjunctivitis, but he was back to work on New Year’s Eve.

Cope: Barcelona will not sell Arturo Vidal to Inter Milan in January | sport

Barcelona closed the door on Arturo Vidal leaving the club in January, according to COPE. Carles Aleña’s move to Real Betis on loan and Arthur Melo’s ankle injury are two of the factors that, according to the report, were key to the club’s decision. Inter Milan, coached by Antonio Conte, are particularly interested in the Chilean midfielder.

Barcelona make a formal approach to signing Zagreb ‘s Dani Olmo of Zagreb – sources | ESPN

Barcelona have made a formal approach to Dinamo Zagreb over a summer move for international Spaniard Dani Olmo, multiple sources have told ESPN. The Spanish champions have informed Zagreb that they are interested in signing up for a multi-talented forward and have been asked about a possible price, though they have not made a formal bid at this stage.

