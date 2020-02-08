advertisement

Betis (along with Sevilla) are one of two League teams from Spain’s fourth-largest city, Seville, where they share one of the hottest rivalries in world football. The majestic city is the capital of the southernmost province in the European continent, Andalusia. It is home to the world-famous Alcázar Palace and very much features the ‘real’ Spain of flamenco, bulls and very hot temperatures.

Junior: ‘Setién is close to the players’ | FC Barcelona

The Betis-Barça match this weekend will see Junior Firpo return to Benito Villamarín. No.24 returns to the stadium for the first time as a visitor. In an interview with Barça TV, Junior talks about Betis, Quique Setién and his first six months in Barcelona.

Dugarry in Barcelona: it’s a clown club | Marca

Former French striker Christophe Dugarry, who played for Barcelona during the 1997/98 season, has criticized the Catalan club after their elimination of the Copa del Rey at the Athletic Club on Thursday. The 47-year-old made a point of lamenting Barcelona’s transfer strategy in recent years, showing the signings of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele in particular, before declaring the club does not have a project in place.

Quique Setien backs Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose | sport

FC Barcelona are still studying the idea of ​​signing a striker to replace injured winger Ousmane Dembele – and Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez. Getafe’s Angel Rodriguez is heavily linked but Quique Setien also likes Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose. The forward nearly joined the Spurs at the window and Quique had it at Las Palmas.

I don’t know if Willian Jose will join Barcelona, ​​says Real Sociedad president | view

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay said there is no approach for Willian Jose but added “we all know Barcelona are looking for a striker”. Barca are looking to bolster their attack with Luis Suarez aside and Ousmane Dembele will undergo hamstring surgery on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi urged to stay at Barcelona by Pep Guardiola | Sky Sports

Pep Guardiola has asked Lionel Messi to stay in Barcelona amid speculation he could leave Nou Camp and reunite with his old boss in Manchester City. The six-time Ballon Ball winner was embraced in a public altercation with Barca athletic director Eric Abidal this week after he accused players of not working so hard under former manager Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona feel victimized by judges – sources | ESPN

Barcelona continue to feel victimized by the judges after another major decision came against them at Thursday’s Copa del Rey outing at the hands of Athletic Bilbao, sources have told ESPN. Barça were denied a penalty for a push on Frenkie de Jong in the second half at San Mames and went on to see Inaki Williams score the only goal of the game at the stoppage time to send Athletic to the semi-finals.

Barça’s Vidal will join Sanchez at Inter, says Zamorano | view

Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal is set to join Chile team-mate Alexis Sanchez at Inter next season, claims former Nerazzurri striker Ivan Zamorano. Vidal had been heavily linked with Antonio Conte’s Inter before the January transfer window closed, but an action was not taken.

Jordi Alba joins criticism of Barcelona ‘s Eric Abidal | Football Espana

“Many players were not satisfied or working hard and there was also an internal communication problem,” Abidal told Diario Sport. “The relationship between Coach and the locker room has always been good, but there are things as a former player that I can smell. I told the club what I was thinking and we made a decision (to dismiss Valverde).”

Barcelona reduce Philippe Coutinho by asking price | Football Espana

Barcelona are ready to cut the asking price for player Philippe Coutinho to € 80m for the summer transfer window, say El Mundo Deportivo. Bayern Munich – where the player is currently on loan – have an option to buy the Brazilian international for € 120m at the end of the campaign, but no one is convinced this will be exercised.

Barcelona to sign Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth | Football Espana

Barcelona are weighing a summer move for Brighton teenage goalie Carl Rushworth, according to reports. El Mundo Deportivo quotes a news story from the Daily Mirror that the Catalan club are ready to pay £ 4m (€ 4.7m) for the 18-year-old, who is currently on loan at Worthing.

