advertisement

Barcelona: Lucas Pérez emerges as favorite to join LaLiga giants | AS

Alaves player Lucas Perez has emerged as the new favorite to be signed by Barcelona if the club are allowed to recruit outside the transfer window. The RFEF will sanction a signing if Barca can prove that Ousmane Dembele will be out for more than five months.

Willian Jose is Barcelona ‘s top target | Marca

advertisement

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose is also a target and is reportedly on Barca’s radar for some time. Quique Setien is a fan and previously tried to sign him when he was in charge of Real Betis.

Carlo Ancelotti Talks About Lionel Messi’s Future | sport

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has been asked about the possibility of Lionel Messi playing in the Premier League amid interest from Manchester City. He put it down: “It would be fantastic for the Premier League. (But) I don’t think it’s possible. (He) is a Barcelona legend and I’m sure he wants to end his career there. “

Rivaldo: Messi has every right in the world to be angry with Abidal | Marca

Rivaldo estimates Lionel Messi has every right to be angry with Barcelona sporting director Eric Abidal. He said: “Messi has every right in the world to be angry with Abidal for the way he complained about the professionalism of some players in training, especially when he did not mention any specific names. This questioned the entire workforce.”

Exiting the Copa del Rey gives Setien more time to work with Barca players | sport

Barcelona’s exit from Copa del Rey is a blow for Quique Setien and his players, but will allow the new manager more time to work with his players. The coach will have more midweek time to work on specific tactics on the training ground and can only focus on La Liga and Champions League.

Club president speaks of Barcelona ‘s interest in striker | Sports Witness

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay has said he has not yet heard from Barcelona about Willian Jose. He said: “I don’t know if they will call us, but they haven’t done it yet. He’s an important player for us and we will certainly miss him. We have a lot of games left and we all need him.”

advertisement