Barcelona failed, spectacularly, to sign a striker. But do they really need one with Griezmann around? | ESPN

If you’re looking for a sonic sound to go with a Barcelona striker, Benny Hill’s theme is probably your best bet. In the final moments, calm before last week’s 2-0 loss to Valencia, Quique Setién was sitting on the bench watching his players warm up. He was looking at a player that most people thought would soon be his.

Setien: I have tears when I see the intensity of Dembele’s training | view

Barcelona coach Quique Setien says Ousmane Dembele’s intensity in training brings tears to his eyes and believes the winger will be like a new signing when he returns from injury. The 22-year-old has not made it easy after joining Barça from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 after injuries and inconsistent performances have hampered his progress at Camp Nou.

Are there any Barcelona replacements for their January exit? | Marca

Quique Setien has only 18 senior players available for the rest of the season – 17 if you count injured Luis Suarez. Ansu Fati, Riqui Puig, Alex Collado and Ronald Araujo all count as youth team players, but this is still a limited number.

Agreement with SC Braga on transfer of Trincão | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and SC Braga have reached an agreement on the transfer of player Francisco Trinc io who will join the club on 1 July 2020. The transfer fee is 31m euros and the player will sign a contract with the Club for the next five seasons, until at the end of the 2024/25 campaign with a € 500m buyout clause.

Agreement with Palmeiras on the transfer of Matheus Fernandes | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Palmeiras have reached an agreement to transfer Matheus Fernandes Siqueira and he will join the Club on 1 July 2020. The transfer fee will be 7m euros plus an additional 3m and the player will sign a five-year contract will receive him by the end of the 2024/25 season and his buyout clause is set at 300m euros.

Agreement with OGC Nice on Waga loan transfer | FC Barcelona

The French squad will pay the player salaries and has a non-compulsory € 10m purchase option, plus € 500,000 in variables. If the French club decides to buy the player outright, FC Barcelona would have a future option of € 15m by June 2021. After the 2020/21 season, the club reserves the right of first refusal for any future sale of the player.

Abel Ruiz leaves for SC Braga | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and SC Braga have reached an agreement on the transfer of Abel Ruiz by June 30, 2020. Thereafter, the Portuguese club will execute the obligatory purchase of the player for € 8m. What’s more, FC Barcelona reserves the right player purchase.

Winter Ins and Winter | FC Barcelona

The winter transfer window is now closed and it has been a lively time at FC Barcelona. Here’s a summary of all the first and second team arrivals and teams.

Arturo Vidal conducts training before Barca’s game against Levante | sport

Arturo Vidal did not attend training with his Barcelona teammates at Ciutat Deportiva in Sant Joan Despí on Saturday morning. The Chilean midfielder, who has gained the confidence of new coach Quique Setien, has only worked in the gym. His absence from the band was astounding as he often does not miss sessions with good reason.

Willian will not renew with Chelsea and is set for Barcelona in the summer | Marca

Barcelona are close to agreeing a deal to bring Willian to the Camp Nou after his contract with Chelsea expires at the end of the season. The Premier League club have tried to renew the Brazil deal, which expires on June 30, but the striker wants a change of scene.

