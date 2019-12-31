advertisement

Luis Suárez: “Derbies are always difficult” | FC Barcelona

Luis Suárez is close to creating (more) history with Barca. The Uruguayan striker is just four goals away from matching Ladislao Kubala as the third highest scorer in club history, a figure he could reach in the next few matches, starting with Espanyol and Atlético Madrid.

Double Session Monday | FC Barcelona

Work continues on Ciutat Esportiva. After returning to training on Sunday, this Monday morning the first team worked out again in a session being the first of two to take place on the day, with an eye on next Saturday’s game against Espanyol (9.00 pm CET) .

Injury news on Arthur and Ter Stegen | FC Barcelona

First team player Arthur continues to receive treatment for his groin injury and he is expected to be out in about 3 weeks. First team player Marc ter Stegen is receiving treatment for a tendon problem in his right knee as agreed after the last league match. He is currently unavailable and his recovery will dictate his return.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen close to new Barcelona contract | Football Espana

Marc-Andre goalkeeper Ter Stegen is close to signing a contract extension in Barcelona, ​​according to a report in Diario Sport. The German goalkeeper’s deal at Camp Nou continues until the summer of 2022, as he struck a new extended contract in 2017.

