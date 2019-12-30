advertisement

Return to work FC Barcelona

It was a session attended by Iñaki Peña and Carles Pérez from Barça B with Ansu Fati doing part of the teamwork. Moussa Wague was not trained and neither did Sergi Roberto with the coach’s permission. Before the session began, a one-minute silence was held in honor of Sergi Roberto’s mother, who left us last Saturday.

Antoine Griezmann complains about training time at Barça | sport

Antoine Griezmann is not happy with training time in Barcelona. In a tweet he said “And we train at 6pm” in response to a club tweet promoting the Barcelona – Real Madrid basketball game that starts at 6.30pm at Palau Blaugrana. The French striker is not happy because he loves basketball and showed that with some emojis illustrates his dissatisfaction.

A decade of Barça Clásicos | FC Barcelona

Since 2010, a total of 36 Clásicos have been played: 20 in LaLiga, 2 in the Champions League, 8 in the Copa del Rey and 6 in the Spanish Super Cup. Overall, Barça have won almost half the matches; 16 of the 36 Clásicos played this decade. The best hole for the Blues was three straight wins in the 2011-2012 season: 3-2 in the Super Cup, 1-3 in LaLiga and 1-2 in the Copa del Rey. Los Blancos have won 10 times, with the same amount of games drawn, including the last (0-0).

Eighty percent of Barcelona members do not want Valverde to continue | Marca

Ernesto Valverde’s contract with Barcelona expires in the summer of 2021, but either side is allowed to terminate the deal in June 2020 and, if the decision were left for the club members, they would overwhelmingly prefer to see him leave anymore. sooner rather than later.

Ousmane Dembele linked to loan repayment in Rennes | Football Espana

Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele has been linked with the return of teammate to former Rennes squad for the rest of the 2019-20 season. The French international is currently sidelined with a thigh injury and he is not expected to return to first-team action until early February.

Ter Stegen becomes father | Marca

Marc Andre ter Stegen has become a father for the first time since the birth of his son Ben on Saturday. Barcelona goalkeeper and his wife Dani announced the news on social media.

