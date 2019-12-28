advertisement

Kings of Barça and Messi of 2010 | FC Barcelona

2010 was a decade defined by Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona. From 2010 to 2019, the club has achieved some record-setting statistics in wins, goals and assists, led by the Argentine striker. No other player in Europe’s top five leagues has matched such numbers.

Barcelona return to training on Sunday | sport

Barcelona return to work on Sunday to prepare for the derby clash with Espanyol on Sat 4 Jan (9:00) in Cornella El Prat. Valverde will have his entire squad available, with the exception of Leo Messi, Luis Suarez, Neto and Arturo Vidal, who have extra time to spend Christmas at home in South America.

Busquets is Barcelona’s most important player along with Messi, says Casemiro of Real Madrid | view

Sergio Busquets is Barcelona’s most important player alongside Lionel Messi, according to Real Madrid counterpart Casemiro. The Brazilian was responding to comments Busquets recently made, saying he had studied Casemiro’s style of play – something the Madrid man described as “an honor”.

Slow contract burn talks that are frustrating Semedo | Marca

Nelson Semedo received a good offer to leave Barcelona for Atletico Madrid last summer. He was the right defender Diego Simeone wanted to sign and, despite Atletico’s insistence and player readiness, Barcelona ruled against his permission.

Inter hurry to sign Arturo Vidal | sport

Inter Milan have accelerated towards signing Arturo Vidal at Barcelona’s winter window. The Italian club have reached an agreement with the midfielder and only now have to convince Barcelona to sell, for Tuttosport.

ABC: Arturo Vidal is demanding 2.4 million from Barça in unpaid prizes | sport

The Chilean midfielder, who is currently negotiating his way out of the club with Inter trying to sign him, says Vidal has only been paid 1.7m euros out of the 4.1m he believes he owes.

“The best is yet to come” – Rakitic not thinking of leaving Barcelona | view

Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic has insisted he is not thinking of leaving Barcelona as rumors continue to rage over his future. The 31-year-old will enter the final year of his contract at the end of this season and has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe in recent transfer windows.

Chelsea Willian is not interested in Barcelona | Football Espana

Barcelona remain keen to sign Chelsea forward Chelsea Willian but the player has no interest in an action, reports say. Pep Guardiola was linked to his behavior at Camp Nou, however no action materialized, and he switched to Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala, and then Chelsea.

Barcelona identify PSV striker Donyell Malen | Football Espana

Barcelona have identified PSV Eindhoven striker Donyell Malen as a transfer, according to Diario Sport. Malen has already scored 17 goals this campaign for the Dutch giants and is particularly finding an incredible form of scoring in Eredivisie, where he has scored 11 times in 14 appearances.

