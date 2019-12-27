advertisement

Messi: “It is very special to be the top scorer in LaLiga” | FC Barcelona

Leo Messi, in an interview for LaLiga, has talked about a number of things, such as being the top scorer in the history of the competition or his excellent success from the penalty kick. Next, we examine the main points of Argentina’s statements.

Barcelona are not planning to buy in January | Marca

Barcelona do not intend to sign any new players in the upcoming January transfer window. This is because of the significant investments they made over the summer for players like Antoine Griezmann and Frenkie de Jong.

Arturo Vidal is having a record season | Marca

Arturo Vidal’s future is in the air as the Chilean midfielder thinks he deserves to play more and his numbers so far this season prove he could have a point. The midfielder is having a great season, having scored five goals already in LaLiga Santander this season in 524 minutes.

Alena will join Real Betis on loan for the rest of the season | Marca

Real Betis have reached an agreement to sign Carles Alena on loan from Barcelona for the rest of the season. There was an opportunity to get to Getafe too, but Real Betis were the midfielder’s first choice.

The Cruel Christmas of Ousmane Dembele | sport

The Frenchman’s Barça career has been banned, with various controversies en route, such as his frequent delays last season, bad diet and Fortnite sessions until the early hours, but he did well to put everything behind him. . Then, out of nowhere, thigh injury.

