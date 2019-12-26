advertisement

“We can never see a player like Messi again” – Griezmann captivated by Barcelona superstar | view

Antoine Griezmann has described his Barcelona superstar teammate Lionel Messi as a player of ‘we can never see again’ quality. The French striker linked with Messi and Barca in the off-season after the Catalan club activated its € 120m (107m / $ 134) release clause during the summer transfer window.

“I didn’t join Barcelona to win titles” – Griezmann reveals reasons for leaving Atletico | view

“I did not leave Atlético to win the Champions League or win more titles,” Griezmann told UEFA.com. “I came here to Barça to learn a new style of play, a new philosophy and I grow up on a personal level.

Pele overtaking, reaching a milestone in Barcelona and record Messi could break in 2020 | view

The Argentine international is actively following the record for goals scored for a single club, currently led by former Santos Pele striker. The Brazilian managed 643 goals for the team, but Messi is hot on his heels with 618 for Barcelona, ​​which needs just 25 to match the legendary striker.

advertisement

Barcelona plans to loan players in January | Marca

The January transfer market has almost arrived and Barcelona are exploring the possibility of sending two of their players on loan. Jean-Clair Todibo and Carles Alena have not played much for Ernesto Valverde in the first half of the season and it does not look likely to change before the end of the season.

Inside La Masia: How the future stars of Barcelona live Marca

The list studied by Barcelona star La Masia is longer than many clubs can boast of their youth academies. Lionel Messi, Carles Puyol, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Pep Guardiola, Sergio Busquets and many more have managed to represent the Catalan club and lead them to great success.

advertisement