Ernesto Valverde: ‘Messi comes to perfection’ | FC Barcelona

2019 is coming to an end and in the midst of all the success, some spring names in mind. The first, of course, is none other than Leo Messi who scored a total of 50 goals in the calendar year, claimed his sixth Ballon and his sixth Golden Shoe. A player from another galaxy trained by Ernesto Valverde who sat down with the club’s official media to look back on the last 12 months in an exclusive interview.

Ernesto Valverde: “So far so good” | FC Barcelona

As 2019 gives way to 2020, Ernesto Valverde has spoken exclusively to the club’s media. The FC Barcelona coach looks back on the highs and lows of the year that are ending, and also looks forward to the year to come.

Barcelona will try to sign Neymar from PSG during summer – sources | ESPN

Barca’s hierarchy believes Neymar is the natural replacement for Lionel Messi. The club believe it will be easier to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou as soon as Messi goes, given that Neymar has already played there and does not have many players at his level.

Barcelona wants Manchester United teenager Angel Gomes | Football Espana

Angel Gomes has stalled on signing a new contract with Manchester United and Barcelona are reportedly keen on a deal. The 19-year-old has penetrated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first team squad this season, making five appearances including three Europa League starts to date.

Getafe’s final push for Alena | Marca

In recent weeks, Getafe have not hidden their desire to win Barcelona midfielder Carles Alena in the January transfer window. The 21-year-old is liked by Jose Bordalas and Getafe president Angel Torres, who was clear when asked about his thoughts on Alena.

When is El Clasico next? Real Madrid vs Barcelona match date 2019-20 | view

The next Clasico, which is the second of the 2019-20 season, will take place on March 1, 2020 at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Clasico Liga clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the 2019-20 campaign – originally set for October 26 – was postponed and resumed for December 18 following political turmoil in the region.

Laporta: Pique would make an ideal president of Barcelona | Marca

Joan Laporta has admitted that he is planning to run again for the Barcelona presidency in the near future. Laporta was in charge of the club between 2003 and 2010 and oversaw the most successful era in its history.

