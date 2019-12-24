advertisement

Executives of the Year | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona closed 2019 as manager of LaLiga, though there is still a first-round match to play. This will be Saturday, January 4 in Espanyol, at the end of which the winter champion will be known. Indeed, Barça are the team that has led the table for more matches throughout the calendar year.

Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Juventus are the highest paid teams in all sports – poll | ESPN

The 10th edition of the Global Sports Salaries study by sportingintelligence.com placed Barcelona at the top of the list with an average base salary of a first-team player of $ 12.8 million. That figure is down from last year when Barcelona was also first with an average of $ 13.7m, driven by the basic salary check of Lionel Messi, which exceeds $ 65m.

De Jong: I never doubted I could play alongside Messi and Suarez at Barcelona FC Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong says he never doubted he would make the move after joining Catalan champions Ajax this summer. The 22-year-old made the move from Amsterdam after playing a starring role in the Eredivisie squad in the Champions League semifinal last year, though it took him some time to adjust to his new surroundings in La Liga.

Barcelona will borrow but will not sell Jean-Clair Todibo | Football Espana

Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo will likely leave the club on loan in January, but a permanent exemption has been ruled out. This is according to a report in El Mundo Deportivo, which claims the defender has proposals from teams in Germany, Italy, England and France.

Carles Perez will remain a Barcelona B player until the end of the season | Marca

Carles Perez will remain registered as a player for the Barcelona B team until the end of the season, but will be able to join the first team whenever needed. The 21-year-old had a clause in his contract stipulating that he would automatically become a first team player after making seven appearances under Ernesto Valverde.

US youth Conrad De La Fuente halts talks on Barcelona, ​​wants to join Klinsmann – sources | ESPN

De la Fuente, 18, has been in talks with Barca for a contract extension for several months. The lawyer’s terms expire during the summer, but club sources said in November they were confident they had reached an agreement with American youth internationals.

Javier Tebas gets another four-year term as president of La Liga | ESPN

Javier Tebas was re-elected La Liga President on Monday for a four-year term after running unopposed. Tebas has led the Spanish football league since 2013 and resigned earlier in December to trigger new elections.

