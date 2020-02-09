advertisement

Team for Betis | FC Barcelona

The list is as follows: Ter Stegen, N. Semedo, I. Rakitic, Sergio, Arthur, Messi, Lenglet, Griezmann, Jordi Alba, S. Roberto, F. De Jong, Vidal, Umtiti, Junior, Iñaki Peña, Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati and R. Araujo. Luis Suárez, Ousmane Dembélé and Neto are all missing through injury, while Gerard Piqué is suffering a suspension.

PRESENTATIONS | Betis v Barça | FC Barcelona

Quique Setién is returning to the club he has been managing for the past two seasons, and Júnior Firpo was at the Sevilla-based club for five years before coming to Barça. But they are not the only ones to join familiar faces in Benito Villamarín. Former Barca players Marc Bartra and Cristian Tello are now at Betis, and it is also the club to which Carles Aleñá has gone on loan until the end of the season. Complete defender Àlex Moreno was also at Barça in the new days.

Marc Bartra to have ‘eyes open’ against Barca | FC Barcelona

Sunday will be a great day in Villamarín for Marc Bartra. His former club, Barça, are in Seville for the match against Betis at 9.00 CET. The center-back joined La Masia in 2002/03 and made his first team debut on February 14, 2010 against Atlético Madrid. His last season at Camp Nou was 2015/16, after which he left for Borussia Dortmund and he has since moved to la Liga Betis.

Barcelona fall apart in closing stages of matches | Marca

In the last eight games, the Catalans have conceded ten times, and the obvious pattern of those goals is when they are scored. Only one of those ten came in the first half, against UD Ibiza in the Copa del Rey while the rest arrived in the second period.

Setien makes train Griezmann, Semedo and Umtiti | Marca

Quique Setien is known for his unique approach to football, but his latest training methods were out of the ordinary even by his standards. Barcelona coach introduced Antoine Griezmann, Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti through a drill where they had to run with their snakes covering their faces.

Setien: It’s clear Barcelona need attackers | Marca

The likes of Willian Jose, Loren Moron and Lucas Perez have all been linked with Barcelona, ​​but first they have to get permission from the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to sign a replacement for the Frenchman. “If the arrival of a No.9 is possible, it should be as versatile as possible, but it is not easy,” Setien admitted.

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele deployed in Finland | Football Espana

Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele may be sent to Finland for surgery on his problematic hamstring injury. The French international has endured a season-ending hamstring injury at Camp Nou after he suffered an injured thigh ligament in their win over former club Borussia Dortmund again in November 2019.

Barcelona linked with move for Luis Suarez of Real Zaragoza | FC Barcelona

Barcelona are reportedly considering a move for Real Zaragoza striker Luis Suarez to ease their striker’s absence until the end of the season. Following their injuries to Luis Suarez, and French international Ousmane Dembele, the Catalan giants have the potential to make a ‘urgent’ signature outside the transfer window, subject to RFEF approval.

