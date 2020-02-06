advertisement

Dembélé to undergo surgery Tuesday | FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona player Ousmane Dembélé will undergo surgery on Tuesday, February 11 in Turku, Finland, to treat a rupture in the proximal tendon of his right hamstring. Once the operation is completed, further information will be provided regarding its approximate recovery time.

Who is Sakari Orava, the doctor who will be operating in Dembele? | sport

Sakari Orava is the doctor who will operate at Ousmane Dembele in Finland next week after Barcelona confirmed the striker blew up a tent in the win over Getafe, excluding him for up to four months. Dembele is in good hands. Orava is a world-renowned prestigious physician who has worked with some of the biggest sports stars.

PRESENTATIONS | Athletic Club v FC Barcelona | FC Barcelona

After eliminating Ibiza (1-2) and Leganés (5-0), Quique Setién’s team has a big challenge ahead to reach the Copa del Rey semifinal: eliminate the Athletic Club in San Mamés (Thursday, February 6, 9:00 a.m.).

advertisement

Lionel Messi: Will Barcelona legend leave Nou Camp after the stalemate? | Sky Sports

Messi and Barcelona have been a golden combination for the better part of two decades. But after calling Sports Director Eric Abidal on social media this week, and with a clause in his contract allowing him to leave for free this summer, there are suggestions that a split could be on the cards.

Messi wants peace after Barcelona ‘s ugly crisis with Abidal ESPN

Barcelona hope to continue Tuesday’s war of words between Lionel Messi and sports director Eric Abidal after club president Josep Maria Bartomeu held clear talks with the two men, sources told ESPN. Bartomeu returned early from an event with the European Union in Brussels on Wednesday for a two-hour meeting with Abidal and CEO Oscar Grau. He had previously spoken to Messi over the phone on three separate occasions.

Barcelona sports director Eric Abidal, “on the edge of the abyss” | Football Espana

Eric Abidal is on the “edge of the abyss” in Barcelona and could lose his job as sporting director at the club, according to reports. Marca quoted the RAC1 radio station as news that the Frenchman is on the verge of being fired and is set to meet with club president Josep Maria Bartomeu today.

Barcelona hold € 40m option for Braga striker Abel Ruiz | Football Espana

Barcelona have an opportunity to re-sign striker Abel Ruiz for a fee of 40m euros after selling him in Braga for 8m euros, reports Cadena Ser.The frontman has joined the Portuguese club in a loan deal until the end of the season. season, when the deal will then be permanently processed for € 8m.

advertisement