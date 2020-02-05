advertisement

FC Barcelona squad for Bilbao trip | FC Barcelona

Midweek matches continue a swing for Barca with the New Cup quarter-final on Thursday in San Mamés against Athletic Club. The Bluugranes face a tie against Bilbao which sees the two most successful teams in the history of the competition.

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona: Classic Copa del Rey clash | FC Barcelona

When the draw last week brought Athletic Club and FC Barcelona together, it brought together two Copa del Rey giants. The Catalan club and the club from Bilbao in the Basque Country have won the competition 53 times between them, 30 for Barça and 23 for Athletic but will again be the first time they meet in a draw without a final.

Barcelona are holding talks with Eric Abidal following Lionel Messi’s turn | Sky Sports

Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has called a meeting with Eric Abidal to discuss the future of the sporting director at the club following a public row with Lionel Messi. On Tuesday, Messi urged Abidal to “give names” after the latter criticized club players for their work ethic.

advertisement

Lionel Messi playing through injury for Barcelona | Football Espana

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has been dealing with a thigh injury for the club in recent weeks, according to ESPN. It is claimed by the report that club officials are aware of the situation and know that while the Argentine cannot function at full fitness or power due to injury, he is capable of being involved.

No Barcelona repent despite Messi-Abidal – Setien | ESPN

Quique Setien said he has no regrets about accepting coaching work in Barcelona after the club went into crisis on Tuesday. Club captain Lionel Messi went on Instagram to respond to sports director Eric Abidal, who had said earlier that some of the players were not happy under former boss Ernesto Valverde and were not working hard.

Messi strikes again at Abidal: Don’t criticize without naming players | ESPN

“I honestly don’t like doing these things, but everyone has to be responsible for their work and take responsibility for their own decisions,” Messi wrote on Instagram along with a snapshot of Abidal’s interview on Diario SPORT.

Barcelona star Umtiti faces court date over € 183k in damage to rental villa | view

Samuel Umtiti will attend a trial in Barcelona on Thursday over alleged damage to a rental villa before flying to Bilbao for Barça’s game with the Athletic Club that same evening. The international defender of France, 26, will appear in court in Esplugues de Llobregat, Barcelona after a civil lawsuit was filed against him by property owners.

Barcelona can win Champions League – Frenkie de Jong | Football Espana

Frenkie de Jong insists Barcelona can win the Champions League this season and put behind them the latest traumas in the competition. The Dutchman only joined Blaugrana this summer while in each of the past two seasons, the club have suffered a terrible exit from the tournament.

Barça boss Setien: Dembele’s injury is unfortunate, he’s a great person | sport

Barcelona coach Quique Setien had put a lot of hope in the return of Ousmane Dembele, so his injury breakdown has come as a shock. Dembele had recently returned to training from a hamstring injury but tore a thigh his on Monday and is unlikely to play again this season.

Barcelona hope to sign Getafe star Angel out of transfer window to try to replace Dembele and Suarez | view

La Liga clubs can sign players out of the transfer window if a member of their team suffers a long-term injury during the season, but must obtain permission from the Spanish FA (RFEF) to do so. Section 124.3 of the LFP discipline code states that the expected absence for injury must be five months or more to be granted.

Official: Ramos Mingo joins Barcelona B | Marca

Barcelona B have signed Santiago Ramos Mingo from Boca Juniors for a free transfer. The 18-year-old defender has already undergone medicine and dropped pen on a three-year contract before appearing at Estadio Johan Cruyff.

Barcelona star Conrad de la Fuente to sign contract extension | ESPN

United States Youth International Conrad de la Fuente is set to sign a contract extension with Barcelona following negotiations with the Catalan club, sources told ESPN. De la Fuente, 18, seemed set to leave in December when talks on a new deal stalled. With his deadline expiring this summer, he had attracted interest from a number of German clubs, notably Hertha Berlin.

Hiroki Abe tears pleading in right thigh | Marca

Barcelona striker Hiroki Abe will undergo surgery in Finland next Tuesday, February 11, after tearing the hamstring in his right thigh against El Prat on February 2. The Japanese player had featured in 20 league games for Francesc Xavier Garcia Pimienta, scoring four goals.

advertisement