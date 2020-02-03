advertisement

Barça 2–1 Levante: Double pleasure! | FC Barcelona

Barça started their game against Levante six points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid, and as a result they outplayed their opponents from the first whistle. The first chance of the game took 13 minutes to arrive when Ansu Fati deliberately moved towards the goal before releasing Leo Messi who fired the ball.

Recovery session | FC Barcelona

Following Levante’s 2-1 defeat on Sunday, Quique Setién and his team gathered for their usual post-match recovery session at Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper at 11.00am in Barcelona. Not less than ten Barça B teams also joined them for training (Iñaki Peña, Sergi Puig, O. Mingueza, J. Cuenca, Monchu, Matheus Pereira, Riqui Puig, Collado, Rey Manaj and Ansu Fati), as well as Mika, Antonio Jesús, Konrad and Nils from the U19 squad.

“I still doubt if all this is true” – Fate reveals in Barca’s latest story | view

Ansu Fati admitted he still finds himself doubting whether his breakthrough season in Barcelona is “all real or not” after scoring a winning game in Sunday’s 2-1 win over Levante. Fate, 17, came out early in the season and impressed with his performances for the La Liga champions despite being so young.

Setien gets the best of Semedo | Marca

Nelson Semedo was one of the most prominent players during Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Levante on Sunday night. The right-back had the same level of impact in the game as did Ansu Fati’s goal and Lionel Messi’s assist.

“There were many things I didn’t like” – Rakitic unhappy with Barcelona transfer saga treatment | view

Ivan Rakitic has admitted his dissatisfaction with Barcelona after the Croatian remained at the club through the January transfer window, despite becoming a player this season. The 31-year-old played 90 minutes in La Liga’s 2-1 win over Levant on Sunday – in only his eighth league start for the campaign so far.

Rising Inter seeks price for Barcelona target Lautaro Martinez | Football Espana

The summer follow-up reported by Barcelona to Inter striker Lautaro Martinez could be compounded by his increased release clause. La Blaugrana is likely to highlight a new striker as a transfer priority ahead of the 2020-21 campaign, and the Catalan giants have been linked with a huge cash move for the Argentine international.

El Prat 1-2 Barca B: Three vital points | FC Barcelona

Rey Manaj and Konrad de la Fuente were both on the score sheet for Barça B in their 1-2 win over El Prat. Pa Iñaki Peña, Riqui Puig, Collado and Ansu Fati; everyone called up the first team, and Monchu suspended, five players from the U19A squad were drafted in: Ilaix Moriba, with his first start Barça B, Antonio, Konrad, Nils and Mika.

