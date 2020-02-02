advertisement

Setien was forced to reach out to the kids with only 17 first team players available | Marca

After closing the winter transfer window, Quique Setien feels like he has what he needs in Barcelona to see through to the end of the season. The coach has 18 first-team players under his command and with one of them, Luis Suarez, injured on a long-term basis, he will have to return to the academy to give up his match day squads.

Ousmane Dembele drill again, but rule out Levante | sport

Asked if there is any chance the Frenchman will make the squad for the league match, Setien completely ruled it out: “It would be premature to put Dembele in. We will see for the next few games but we will not move on. “

Barcelona boss Setien wants Champions League tombstone ESPN

Quique Setien may have downgraded his life’s work when he was named Barcelona coach last month – but he’s already thinking about how he wants to be remembered in death. “I want my tombstone to say I won the Champions League with Barca,” the 61-year-old said in an interview with the Catalan newspaper L’Esportiu on Saturday.

Setien: Trincao Agreement Was Working When I Arrived | Marca

Barcelona’s plans to sign Francisco Trincao were in place long before Quique Setien’s arrival. The new coach only succeeded Ernesto Valverde in January and, although he had no word on the signing, he is looking forward to working with the player next season.

Former Trincao coach: He has the personality and talent to succeed at Barcelona | Marca

The signing of new Portuguese striker Francisco Trincao from Braga from Barcelona was one of the most prominent pieces of business done by a pair of LaLiga Santander during the January transfer window. The player – who will arrive in the summer – returns Blaugrana 31m euros and he is certainly seen as a hot prospect in the game.

SPORT meets Barcelona man 30m euros, Trincao in Portugal | sport

Antonio Salvador put his hand on the player’s shoulder and said, “One day we will sell you for 30m euros.” It was 2016 and Francisco Trincao was 16 when Braga’s president told her. He thought it was just a way to congratulate him on the progress he made through the club’s youth academy.

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti refuses transfer deadline at Arsenal | Football Espana

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has reportedly refused a transfer deadline at Arsenal. The French international has struggled to maintain a regular starting spot this year at the Camp Nou, and according to reports in the French newspaper La Parisen, Mikel Arteta wanted to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Barcelona players restrict access to documentaries – sources | ESPN

The first series, which aired last November, was not well received by the team. Apart from not being paid what they were promised, some of the players were not happy with certain elements of the documentary, including scenes inside the dressing room after the elimination of the Liverpool Champions League at Anfield.

