Willian Jose could join until Wednesday after Barca demand emergency transfer | Standard Evening

Real Sociedad striker Willian Jose could join Barcelona this week. The Catalan giants are working on an urgent transfer and his estimate could be available for € 30m even though his release clause is € 70m. Barca expects to bring a player on Wednesday.

De Jong: Not a criticism, but in Bilbao I should have had a penalty and today Messi | Marca

Frenkie de Jong thinks decisions are not going the way of Barcelona at the moment. Speaking after the win against Betis he said: “In Bilbao the penalty was certainly because I was pushed. And today they should have given one to Messi, who didn’t even get it.”

Sergi Roberto: We were dead in the end but got the points | sport

Sergi Roberto said Barcelona were dead by the end of their win against Betis on Sunday. He said: “It was a physical game. They had a really bold plan, almost man-to-man, but we also tightened them. In the second half, there was more room. To be honest, we were dead late in the game, but got three points, which was the most important thing for us. “

Barça B 2-3 Villarreal B: Losing to Johan Cruyff Stadium | FC Barcelona

Barca B lost their first home game of the season on Sunday against Villarreal. Garcia Pimienta’s side came 2-0 down thanks to goals from Kike Saverio and Gerard but fell behind Junehyuk’s winner. They stay at the play-off places.

Haro: Loren has been linked with Barca but they have not been asked and have not made any offers Marca

Real Betis president Angel Haro has said Barcelona have not made a bid for striker Loren Moron: He explained: “No, they have been linked, but they have not asked or made a formal offer to him. for the player, but not in a serious way. It would be if we had an offer (on the table) for the player, which we don’t. “

Barcelona ready to sell Coutinho amid Premier League interest | AS

Barcelona are ready to sell Philippe Coutinho for £ 77m (€ 90.7m). Premier League clubs Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham are all interested, according to reports in the UK.

Barcelona 10-1 Real Sociedad: No one can compete with Barca, warns coach loss | BBC

Real Sociedad women coach Gonzalo Arconada has said no team can compete with Barcelona Femeni after their 10-1 victory in the Super Cup. He said: “every team thinks that we cannot compete with this Barca team. The federation has to decide if this is what they want. Barca would always win the match and we had to suffer this humiliation.”

