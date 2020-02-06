advertisement

Barcelona’s next match is upon us! Blaugrana faces a very difficult trip to San Mamés for a quarter-final of a Copa del Rey match against Athletic Bilbao, and Quique Setién has summoned the following 20 players for the trip to the Basque Country:

goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 26. Iñaki Peña

Defenders: 2. Nélson Semedo, 3. Gerard Piqué, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 23. Samuel Umtiti, 24. Junior Firpo, 33. Ronald Araujo

midfielders: 4. Ivan Rakitic, 5. Sergio Busquets, 8. Arthur, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 22. Arturo Vidal, 28. Riqui Puig, 30. Alex Collado

forward: 10. Lionel Messi, 17. Antoine Griezmann, 31. Ansu Fate

The good news before this game is the return of Arturo Vidal, who has been given medical permission from a thigh bounce and will be in uniform. Common suspects injured: Luis Suárez (knee), Ousmane Dembélé (hamstring) and Neto (ankle). Two players will watch from the stands when the last 18-man squad comes out.

Anticipated starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Semedo, Piqué, Umtiti, Firpo; Vidal, Busquets, De Jong; Messi, Griezmann, Ansu Fate

The match starts at 9am CET / WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 08:00 GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Friday), and you can join us to follow and comment on all the action.

VISCA EL BARCA!

